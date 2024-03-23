16+
​Сургутяне несут цветы в память о жертвах теракта

В Сургуте почтут память погибших в Подмосковье

​Сургутяне несут цветы в память о жертвах теракта
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Сургутяне почтут память жертв теракта в Подмосковье: с 14 часов на площадь Советов можно принести цветы. Акция продлится в течение сегодняшнего и завтрашнего дней.

Напомним, что количество погибших в Crocus City Hall было уточнено: на нынешний момент насчитывается 93 жертвы. По информации Следственного комитета, это не окончательные данные — число будет расти.


Сегодня в 13:50
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru
