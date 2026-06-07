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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
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Молодая российская теннисистка выиграла «Ролан Гаррос» и вошла в историю этого турнира

Мирра Андреева выиграла «Ролан Гаррос» и стала самой юной чемпионкой за 34 года

Молодая российская теннисистка выиграла «Ролан Гаррос» и вошла в историю этого турнира
Фото wikipedia.org

Российская теннисистка Мирра Андреева выиграла «Ролан Гаррос» — 2026. В финале она обыграла представительницу Польши Майю Хвалиньскую в двух сетах, сообщает lenta.ru.

Матч завершился со счетом 6:2, 6:3 и продолжался 1 час 22 минуты.

Мирра Андреева выполнила один эйс, допустила две двойные ошибки и реализовала 7 из 12 брейк-пойнтов. Майя Хвалиньская ни разу не подала навылет, допустила две двойные ошибки и использовала 3 из 8 брейк-пойнтов.

На момент победы Мирре Андреевой было 19 лет и 39 дней. Она стала самой юной чемпионкой турнира с 1992 года.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru 
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