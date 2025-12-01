16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
Молодые мультипликаторы из Югры завоевали пять призов на международном фестивале

Юные мультипликаторы из Югры получили награды международного уровня

Молодые мультипликаторы из Югры завоевали пять призов на международном фестивале
Фото t.me/ugra_official

Анимационная студия из Нижневартовского района завоевала пять призовых мест на международном фестивале детской мультипликации. Об этом сообщает телеграм-канал «Югра официально».

Детская мастерская «Карусель» из поселка Излучинск представила свои работы на VIII Международном фестивале авторской детской мультипликации «Я ТВОРЮ МИР», который прошёл при поддержке киностудии «Союзмультфильм». В этом году на конкурс поступило 730 работ из 53 регионов России, и югорские юные аниматоры смогли занять сразу несколько призовых мест.

Первое место получили Любомир Сергушев и Алиса Гребенникова с работой «Подводный мир». Вторые места заняли Виттория Киященко с мультфильмом «Как на Марсе...», Софья Петишова с работой «Болтовирус» и Илья Ануфриев с «Историей одного домика». Третье место жюри присудило коллективной работе студии — проекту «Анимационный словарь хантыйских слов». Отмечается, что успех ребят стал результатом системной творческой работы мастерской и поддержки наставника Натальи Батуриной.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
01 декабря в 17:17, просмотров: 814, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

