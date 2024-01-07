В 2024 году в Югре планируется добыть 223 миллиона тонн нефти

16+
За прошлый год в ХМАО добыли 216 миллионов тонн нефти

За прошлый год в ХМАО добыли 216 миллионов тонн нефти
Фото: ru.freepik.com

За 2023 год в Югре добыли 216 миллионов тонн нефти. Согласно информации, опубликованной специалистами регионального департамента недропользования и природных ресурсов, этот показатель равен уровню 2021 года.

При этом в 2022 году на территории ХМАО добыли чуть более 223 миллионов тонн нефти. Данный показатель хотят сохранить и в наступившем году.

При этом на Югру по-прежнему приходится не менее 40% общероссийской нефтедобычи.


Сегодня в 11:15
