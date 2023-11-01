16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,2801   EUR  98,4365  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Стало известно имя нового мэра Мегиона

В Мегионе избрали нового градоначальника

Стало известно имя нового мэра Мегиона
Фото: администрация Мегиона

В Мегионе выбрали нового главу. Им стал заместитель предыдущего градоначальника Алексей Петриченко. За его кандидатуру проголосовали все 20 депутатов, сообщает пресс-служба местного парламента. Всего на пост мэра баллотировались восемь человек.

Петриченко выделил те направления, с которыми будет работать в первую очередь. Это расселение аварийного жилого фонда, модернизация коммунальной инфраструктуры, работа с молодежью и развитие спортивной и культурно-досуговой инфраструктуры в городе, а также работу СОНКО. Кроме того, новый градоначальник анонсировал кадровые перестановки в администрации.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:47, просмотров: 346, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика