Югорчанам предлагают выбрать главную тему 2024 года

Югорчане выберут главную тему 2024 года

Югорчане выберут главную тему 2024 года
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Югорчане могут выбрать главную тему 2024 года. Общественные обсуждения стартовали на портале «Открытый регион — Югра». Оставить предложения может любой желающий до 19 ноября, сообщает телеграм-канал правительства региона.

«Далее экспертная группа будет работать с инициативами, чтобы выбрать наиболее популярные и актуальные. Голосование за тему года начнется 22 ноября и продлится до 29 ноября. Итоги объявит губернатор Югры Наталья Комарова в ходе ежегодного отчета о деятельности правительства региона», - говорится в сообщении.

Тема года в ХМАО выбирается ежегодно с учетом мнения жителей. 2023-ый был объявлен годом взаимопомощи.


Сегодня в 13:54
