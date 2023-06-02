В Югре ввели запрет на запуск беспилотников в ходе массовых мероприятия

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1684506084"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1686941987"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SEa3yMdlLG8toGujQznS82vtH7p+F0Ao8OpzXlCwEHRUWTqOfIeGUnevjsblrZ+0vj1R5a64k/jZDr34TpgNQwsgSktUJx960Wj9LxIYeaz+qg4j5mJkMcj0iP81n96pRhMe640fjF4mw8zRR/E8ylGDZ9f0FG7zD/zzPYAUhXY="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=SEa3yMdlLG8toGujQznS82vtH7p+F0Ao8OpzXlCwEHRUWTqOfIeGUnevjsblrZ+0vj1R5a64k/jZDr34TpgNQwsgSktUJx960Wj9LxIYeaz+qg4j5mJkMcj0iP81n96pRhMe640fjF4mw8zRR/E8ylGDZ9f0FG7zD/zzPYAUhXY="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(15) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "119"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "46"
["name"]=>
string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "119"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#318 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1684506045"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1686941986"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=FxI/NYIvxrG7RPbMIxrKxzPdWg969+PUsIe8Jk32zukxFDVXay1Lnu8SbCFz5kuvvXqpMY9yTeqyZyobVzdLPGDnnNRdka+rMYsdPV6dsDezM3cJeRcMa7oZRm+hU+X9jRtA6xsGhvDax1PXDWn4Wn2Rj98j+wt4XXgimtpy5NI="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=FxI/NYIvxrG7RPbMIxrKxzPdWg969+PUsIe8Jk32zukxFDVXay1Lnu8SbCFz5kuvvXqpMY9yTeqyZyobVzdLPGDnnNRdka+rMYsdPV6dsDezM3cJeRcMa7oZRm+hU+X9jRtA6xsGhvDax1PXDWn4Wn2Rj98j+wt4XXgimtpy5NI="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(15) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "120"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "46"
["name"]=>
string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "120"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1684506045"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1686941986"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=FxI/NYIvxrG7RPbMIxrKxzPdWg969+PUsIe8Jk32zukxFDVXay1Lnu8SbCFz5kuvvXqpMY9yTeqyZyobVzdLPGDnnNRdka+rMYsdPV6dsDezM3cJeRcMa7oZRm+hU+X9jRtA6xsGhvDax1PXDWn4Wn2Rj98j+wt4XXgimtpy5NI="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=FxI/NYIvxrG7RPbMIxrKxzPdWg969+PUsIe8Jk32zukxFDVXay1Lnu8SbCFz5kuvvXqpMY9yTeqyZyobVzdLPGDnnNRdka+rMYsdPV6dsDezM3cJeRcMa7oZRm+hU+X9jRtA6xsGhvDax1PXDWn4Wn2Rj98j+wt4XXgimtpy5NI="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(15) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "120"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "46"
["name"]=>
string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "120"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
[1]=>
object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1684506084"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1686941987"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SEa3yMdlLG8toGujQznS82vtH7p+F0Ao8OpzXlCwEHRUWTqOfIeGUnevjsblrZ+0vj1R5a64k/jZDr34TpgNQwsgSktUJx960Wj9LxIYeaz+qg4j5mJkMcj0iP81n96pRhMe640fjF4mw8zRR/E8ylGDZ9f0FG7zD/zzPYAUhXY="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=SEa3yMdlLG8toGujQznS82vtH7p+F0Ao8OpzXlCwEHRUWTqOfIeGUnevjsblrZ+0vj1R5a64k/jZDr34TpgNQwsgSktUJx960Wj9LxIYeaz+qg4j5mJkMcj0iP81n96pRhMe640fjF4mw8zRR/E8ylGDZ9f0FG7zD/zzPYAUhXY="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(15) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "119"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "46"
["name"]=>
string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "119"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#318 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}