В сургутских школах – актированный день у 1-4 классов

Администрация Сургута сообщает, что в связи с низкой температурой воздуха в школах Сургута отменяются занятия для 1-4 классов 2 смены.
Температура воздуха -26,1 °С, скорость ветра 2 м/с.
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#303 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772305246" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1774983597" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=AIx4HEifUJRYKj6B48P313DIh+qDaNRaGxhcEE+gzBBtqyryaGO0P7UWZqFgAARt9Rk2O1oxv82tUQ9RpcUGtva/FZCUlt7kHLJo+Zr+i9rsZy51gRdB0GtZZ0wmz3sN" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=AIx4HEifUJRYKj6B48P313DIh+qDaNRaGxhcEE+gzBBtqyryaGO0P7UWZqFgAARt9Rk2O1oxv82tUQ9RpcUGtva/FZCUlt7kHLJo+Zr+i9rsZy51gRdB0GtZZ0wmz3sN" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "75c5a143baff4a5e3e193a7ff6afccee.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-01 00:00:46" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-31 23:59:57" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#309 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#310 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#311 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#308 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772305237" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1774983587" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QyNAioksbNwh96jReEnPdB/3+k1s/UP2ovE1HkFZYkILt3lVea/ak24ZVd5f+/AezmhfOF/00J8hyoaew5gpGEb7TQEOEwn3uffPtutq4Sdgu3KMj188y2MBG2HDLQ5K" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=QyNAioksbNwh96jReEnPdB/3+k1s/UP2ovE1HkFZYkILt3lVea/ak24ZVd5f+/AezmhfOF/00J8hyoaew5gpGEb7TQEOEwn3uffPtutq4Sdgu3KMj188y2MBG2HDLQ5K" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "07b44cb00772269c382812894ca19649.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-01 00:00:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-31 23:59:47" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#316 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(2) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#303 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772305246" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1774983597" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=AIx4HEifUJRYKj6B48P313DIh+qDaNRaGxhcEE+gzBBtqyryaGO0P7UWZqFgAARt9Rk2O1oxv82tUQ9RpcUGtva/FZCUlt7kHLJo+Zr+i9rsZy51gRdB0GtZZ0wmz3sN" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=AIx4HEifUJRYKj6B48P313DIh+qDaNRaGxhcEE+gzBBtqyryaGO0P7UWZqFgAARt9Rk2O1oxv82tUQ9RpcUGtva/FZCUlt7kHLJo+Zr+i9rsZy51gRdB0GtZZ0wmz3sN" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "75c5a143baff4a5e3e193a7ff6afccee.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-01 00:00:46" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-31 23:59:57" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#309 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#310 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#311 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#308 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772305237" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1774983587" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QyNAioksbNwh96jReEnPdB/3+k1s/UP2ovE1HkFZYkILt3lVea/ak24ZVd5f+/AezmhfOF/00J8hyoaew5gpGEb7TQEOEwn3uffPtutq4Sdgu3KMj188y2MBG2HDLQ5K" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=QyNAioksbNwh96jReEnPdB/3+k1s/UP2ovE1HkFZYkILt3lVea/ak24ZVd5f+/AezmhfOF/00J8hyoaew5gpGEb7TQEOEwn3uffPtutq4Sdgu3KMj188y2MBG2HDLQ5K" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "07b44cb00772269c382812894ca19649.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-01 00:00:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-31 23:59:47" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#316 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
Администрация Сургута сообщает, что в связи с низкой температурой воздуха в школах Сургута отменяются занятия для 1-4 классов 2 смены.
Температура воздуха -26,1 °С, скорость ветра 2 м/с.
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете войти на сайт
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#365 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772391624" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1772996375" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "103" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "40" ["name"]=> string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "e9d772ba238094f437e22704db343fe1.gif" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-02 00:00:24" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-08 23:59:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "103" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#331 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#347 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#365 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772391624" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1772996375" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "103" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "40" ["name"]=> string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "e9d772ba238094f437e22704db343fe1.gif" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-02 00:00:24" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-08 23:59:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "103" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#331 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#347 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#365 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1772391624" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1772996375" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2z373SzhFx24MANwA0CMhMXWACrxw4QUbaRE8XBgt01+hhZGPx1wXCpLf4pwURoXnzxHoa1T2UaKugeSsOUPpjdrKzfdKw2JqhXywkvR7fwX8aCQLYTzGCC5NpCDMXIv" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "103" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "40" ["name"]=> string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "e9d772ba238094f437e22704db343fe1.gif" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-03-02 00:00:24" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-03-08 23:59:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "103" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#331 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#347 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL