​Плюсовая погода продержится в Сургуте до конца выходных

Погода в Сургуте опустится ниже ноля в понедельник

​Плюсовая погода продержится в Сургуте до конца выходных
Фото siapress.ru

Аномально теплая для середины ноября погода продержится в Сургуте до конца выходных. В субботу, 15 ноября, в городе наблюдалось +7 градусов, ночью будет +1, а в воскресенье, 16 ноября, синоптики ожидают температуру воздуха в районе +2-3 градусов. Все это время в городе будут продолжаться небольшие дожди, а южный и юго-западный ветер будет дуть с порывами до 12 метров в секунду.

Но уже с понедельника начнется возвращение к «зимней» норме – днем будет минус 3, ночью – минус 6 градусов.


15 ноября в 19:30
