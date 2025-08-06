Проспект Ленина и улица Университетская в Сургуте будут перекрыты на время фестиваля

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,0490   EUR  92,5094  

Новости

  • ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за фестиваля OMEDIA!

    ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за фестиваля OMEDIA!

    Сегодня в 12:43
    97 0
  • В Югре наблюдается дефицит врачей, но не такой серьезный, как в других регионах Урала

    В Югре наблюдается дефицит врачей, но не такой серьезный, как в других регионах Урала

    Сегодня в 12:23
    102 0
  • ​Около десяти тысяч югорчан старше 80 лет получают повышенную пенсию

    ​Около десяти тысяч югорчан старше 80 лет получают повышенную пенсию

    Сегодня в 12:21
    111 0 
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnje7QKwk реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургутском районе ремонтируют четыре спортивных объекта

    ​В Сургутском районе ремонтируют четыре спортивных объекта

    Сегодня в 11:49
    121 0
  • ​Володин: ставка по ипотеке должна зависеть от зарплаты в регионе

    ​Володин: ставка по ипотеке должна зависеть от зарплаты в регионе

    Сегодня в 11:12
    144 0 
  • В Сургуте стартовал проект по сохранению исторической памяти среди школьников

    В Сургуте стартовал проект по сохранению исторической памяти среди школьников

    05 августа в 18:58
    504 0
  • ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог

    ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог

    05 августа в 18:51
    467 0
  • В России обновлен рекорд средневзвешенной цены нового автомобиля

    В России обновлен рекорд средневзвешенной цены нового автомобиля

    05 августа в 18:38
    457 0
  • Россияне вновь побили собственный рекорд по закупке антидепрессантов

    Россияне вновь побили собственный рекорд по закупке антидепрессантов

    05 августа в 18:07
    476 0
  • Тюменская область: индустриальные парки как точка пересечения интересов инвестора, бизнеса и государства

    Тюменская область: индустриальные парки как точка пересечения интересов инвестора, бизнеса и государства

    05 августа в 17:25
    545 0
  • «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее

    «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее

    05 августа в 15:46
    445 0
  • ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме

    ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме

    05 августа в 15:38
    515 0
  • Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов

    Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов

    05 августа в 14:42
    545 0
Больше новостей
Намерение повысить налогообложение самозанятых дополнительно на 2 процента — это:

Справедливая мера 44%

Несправедливая мера 43%

Все равно 13%

Всего голосов: 100

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за фестиваля OMEDIA!

Проспект Ленина и улица Университетская в Сургуте будут перекрыты на время фестиваля

​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за фестиваля OMEDIA!
Фото: freepik.com

В Сургуте в воскресенье, 10 августа, в связи с проведением летнего фестиваля OMEDIA! временно ограничат движение автотранспорта в центре города. Об этом сообщает городская администрация.

С 11:00 до 23:00 будет полностью перекрыт проспект Ленина на участке от улицы Университетской до площади перед СурГУ.

Кроме того, с 11:00 до 15:00 перекроют улицу Университетскую ‒ участок от дома №26 по улице Энергетиков до проспекта Пролетарского по обеим сторонам движения.

Водителям рекомендуют заранее планировать маршруты и учитывать ограничения при передвижении по городу.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:43, просмотров: 100, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Тюменская область: индустриальные парки как точка пересечения интересов инвестора, бизнеса и государства 545
  2. Сургутянам напомнили о правах пассажиров при задержке авиарейсов 545
  3. ​На улице Рабочей в Сургуте снова проблемы с ливневкой. Почему так происходит из года в год? 540
  4. ​В Сургуте завершают подготовку котельных к зиме 515
  5. В Сургуте стартовал проект по сохранению исторической памяти среди школьников 504
  6. Россияне вновь побили собственный рекорд по закупке антидепрессантов 476
  7. ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог 467
  8. ​Свобода длилась 24 дня: югорчанка ударила подругу ножом и вернулась за решетку 461
  9. В России обновлен рекорд средневзвешенной цены нового автомобиля 457
  10. «Просто добавь кампус»: тюменские выпускники-стобалльники нарисовали будущее 447
  1. ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара 2074
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША 2073
  3. ​В Сургуте в ходе рейда выявили три точки незаконной торговли 1962
  4. ​Безопасность летом: как избежать трагедий на воде и с огнем // ONLINE 1955
  5. ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта 1860
  6. ​Новый сквер в Сургуте оказался без людей – жители предлагают, как это исправить 1840
  7. ​Когда будет школа в 35-м микрорайоне? Кто ее построит и за какие деньги? 5 неудобных вопросов «Бруснике» 1798
  8. ​Цветы и минута молчания: в Сургуте отметили день ВДВ 1684
  9. Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола 1666
  10. ​В начале августа в Сургуте пройдет концерт под открытым небом 1629
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 26870
  2. MAXимум вопросов 8634
  3. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 6579
  4. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 5702
  5. ​Перестройка работы школы 5220
  6. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 5164
  7. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 4687
  8. ​Лекарственные растения и хлеб на защите Родины 4400
  9. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 4106
  10. В Сургут прибыли 250 студентов со всей России, чтобы работать на стройке второго моста через Обь 4066

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика