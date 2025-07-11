16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjex9ULW
Два культурных проекта из Сургута стали лауреатами окружного конкурса

​Сургутские учреждения культуры стали лауреатами конкурса «Дом культуры. Новый формат»

Два культурных проекта из Сургута стали лауреатами окружного конкурса
Фото администрации Сургута

Два проекта из Сургута вошли в число лучших по итогам регионального конкурса «Дом культуры. Новый формат», организованного в целях повышения качества культурного просвещения в Югре. В этом году в числе победителей — восемь инициатив из разных муниципалитетов округа.

Проект «Под парусом в Сибирь» Историко-культурного центра «Старый Сургут» удостоен звания лауреата II степени. Инициатива направлена на социокультурное взаимодействие и развитие интереса к истории региона.

Проект «ЮГРАТЕКА» Многофункционального культурно-досугового центра получил III степень. Он ориентирован на создание современных форматов досуга и культурного общения для жителей города.

Всего в региональном этапе конкурса участвовали 32 проекта из различных культурно-досуговых учреждений автономного округа. Конкурс стал площадкой для обмена опытом и продвижения лучших практик в сфере культуры.


11 июля в 17:25
