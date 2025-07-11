16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  77,9029   EUR  91,4992  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​У Центрального рынка в Сургуте убирают многолетний медиаэкран

С центрального перекрестка Сургута убирают старую рекламную конструкцию

​У Центрального рынка в Сургуте убирают многолетний медиаэкран
Фото: Максим Слепов / vk.com

На перекрестке проспекта Мира и улицы Островского в Сургуте начали демонтаж медиаэкрана, который долгие годы был на парковке у Центрального рынка. Об этом сообщил глава города Максим Слепов в своих соцсетях.

По его словам, рекламная конструкция больше не отвечает современным требованиям. Власти города договорились с собственниками объекта убрать экран, а после завершения работ благоустроить прилегающую территорию ‒ парковку.


нравится (3) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:55, просмотров: 275, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=0tu20mgtnKjJRM+OSuYwD6iFIbZSEuNHhkvp+lIADXvDI+vHBWjKTVJvtOiCHYc2l7rPwd7Wf3vSF4kgDdHfSLF1t5LCssaotDfXxhoOVD5d6EgKwMl9AEDW3o5dCJhG"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Тюменский экспорт растет: как регион поддерживает бизнес в выходе на международные рынки 529
  2. ​Югра подписала несколько соглашений на выставке «ИННОПРОМ» – обзор самых важных 500
  3. ​Более 174 тысяч тюменских пенсионеров вовлечены в программу «Активное долголетие» 478
  4. ​В Тюменской области продолжают модернизировать первичное звено здравоохранения 477
  5. ​В Тюменской области 96% многодетных семей улучшили жилищные условия благодаря земле и выплатам 447
  6. ​В Ханты-Мансийске молодой водитель сбил пенсионерку, переходившую дорогу 293
  7. ​В Сургуте пройдет фестиваль «Город добрых соседей» 282
  8. ​У Центрального рынка в Сургуте убирают многолетний медиаэкран 275
  9. ​Укусы, царапины и бешенство: почти 500 сургутян пострадали от животных за полгода 267
  10. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 233
  1. Что известно о врио главы МРЭО ГИБДД, которого задержали в Сургуте 2409
  2. Набережную в районе Поймы-5 в Сургуте восстановят 2126
  3. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 2111
  4. Судя по всему, мы движемся к подчинению сферы общественного транспорта Сургута и всей Югры окружному правительству 2083
  5. Жители Сургута установили «ежи», чтобы защитить двор от чужих машин 2072
  6. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 1989
  7. В Сургут прибыли 250 студентов со всей России, чтобы работать на стройке второго моста через Обь 1629
  8. ​Как избавиться от плесени на стенах? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 1446
  9. ​Перестройка работы школы 1371
  10. В Нягани спустя 24 года раскрыли убийство школьницы 1347
  1. ​Ностальгия звучит 11334
  2. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 7440
  3. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 7066
  4. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 6411
  5. ​Через Россию на Приоре 5581
  6. ​Любой праздник без большого спортивного события как «невеста без жениха» 5210
  7. От миллиона до миллиардов: самые дорогие и дешевые дачи в окрестностях Сургута // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4640
  8. В Сургуте молодая девушка выпала из окна и погибла 4542
  9. ​Наивысшая награда земляков 4122
  10. ​Сургутский мост снова открыт ‒ ждать до 6 июля не пришлось 3903

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика