В Сургуте более чем на 30 процентов выросла преступность. С чем связываете?
​Ледоход на Оби в Сургуте может начаться в первых числах мая

Специалисты прогнозируют ранний ледоход на реке Обь в Сургуте

​Ледоход на Оби в Сургуте может начаться в первых числах мая
Фото: архив siapress.ru

Уже в первых числах мая в Сургуте на реке Обь может начаться ледоход. Более точные прогнозы по вскрытию льда будут известны в начале апреля. Но уже сейчас в городском управлении по ЧС делают ставки на движение льда раньше привычного, рассказал начальник управления по делам ГО и ЧС администрации Сургута Андрей Рачев в разговоре с sitv.ru.

«Если средние даты ‒ это середина мая. Ожидается, что в этом году половодье будет раньше. Мои предположения ‒ первая декада мая», ‒ отметил он.

Сургутян предупреждают, что выход на лед сейчас крайне опасен. В апреле в городе начнутся рейды по выявлению находящихся людей на льду.


Сегодня в 12:05
