В Сургуте на новогодние елки выделили 550 порубочных талонов

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770848"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980341"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=m3ywuvf2TH71GIQnDHx5uS8/AYigi839/Hxq6q/06xV4slaH3jswQhktziFthlQy/ZEos9C2oK6Mks/ZiWMAGB7CLRCRuaEKWWTfA6AQbrKpir4MAZY6Ucat27XvMBxP"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=m3ywuvf2TH71GIQnDHx5uS8/AYigi839/Hxq6q/06xV4slaH3jswQhktziFthlQy/ZEos9C2oK6Mks/ZiWMAGB7CLRCRuaEKWWTfA6AQbrKpir4MAZY6Ucat27XvMBxP"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0dc2fe1fb2841dc4dd7101403e505848.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:01"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770833"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980379"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=p0TGEFb6x5NMaODKzVrJesnJRatErBmrnKJfnaHph6X7kt683yAcJRe/tw8K/o3L0GyxqjoHrF9tuhANgsTleuC+yP7SBYJeRKpPPx4Y3FNUegVSm40AWCw/C4aDZ7y+"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=p0TGEFb6x5NMaODKzVrJesnJRatErBmrnKJfnaHph6X7kt683yAcJRe/tw8K/o3L0GyxqjoHrF9tuhANgsTleuC+yP7SBYJeRKpPPx4Y3FNUegVSm40AWCw/C4aDZ7y+"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:39"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770848"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980341"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=m3ywuvf2TH71GIQnDHx5uS8/AYigi839/Hxq6q/06xV4slaH3jswQhktziFthlQy/ZEos9C2oK6Mks/ZiWMAGB7CLRCRuaEKWWTfA6AQbrKpir4MAZY6Ucat27XvMBxP"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=m3ywuvf2TH71GIQnDHx5uS8/AYigi839/Hxq6q/06xV4slaH3jswQhktziFthlQy/ZEos9C2oK6Mks/ZiWMAGB7CLRCRuaEKWWTfA6AQbrKpir4MAZY6Ucat27XvMBxP"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0dc2fe1fb2841dc4dd7101403e505848.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:01"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770833"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980379"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=p0TGEFb6x5NMaODKzVrJesnJRatErBmrnKJfnaHph6X7kt683yAcJRe/tw8K/o3L0GyxqjoHrF9tuhANgsTleuC+yP7SBYJeRKpPPx4Y3FNUegVSm40AWCw/C4aDZ7y+"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=p0TGEFb6x5NMaODKzVrJesnJRatErBmrnKJfnaHph6X7kt683yAcJRe/tw8K/o3L0GyxqjoHrF9tuhANgsTleuC+yP7SBYJeRKpPPx4Y3FNUegVSm40AWCw/C4aDZ7y+"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:39"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  100,0324   EUR  106,2024  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы боялись заразиться ВИЧ?

Очень 25%

Немного побаивался 36.3%

Нет 38.7%

Всего голосов: 124

Комментировать
0
Вы вовремя оплачиваете счета за электричество?

Всегда 81.7%

Иногда не вовремя 14.4%

Постоянно с задержкой 3.8%

Всего голосов: 104

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Сургуте стартовали продажи талонов на вырубку новогодних елок

В Сургуте на новогодние елки выделили 550 порубочных талонов

В Сургуте стартовали продажи талонов на вырубку новогодних елок
Фото: freepik

Жители Сургута могут приобрести порубочные талоны на новогодние елки. Продажи уже стартовали в павильоне «Зеленый лекарь» на Центральном рынке. С 12 декабря талоны будут доступны в киосках «Информпечать», а с 13 декабря – в магазинах на АЗС «Петролстарт». Об этом сообщает администрация Сургута в своем телеграм-канале.

«Цена талона на любое хвойное дерево, кроме кедра – 490 рублей.
Для всех льготных категорий граждан цена – 440 рублей. Талоны для данной категории доступны только на Центральном рынке», – передают в источнике.

Всего доступно 550 талонов, и приобрести их можно до 31 декабря включительно.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:29, просмотров: 176, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Чернышенко и Моор обсудили развитие науки, образования и спорта в Тюменской области 480
  2. ​Дмитрий Чернышенко: Мы видим серьезную динамику роста туротрасли в Тюменской области 436
  3. ​В Сургуте живодер избил и закопал заживо собаку 435
  4. ​Александр Моор и Дмитрий Чернышенко бросили первую шайбу на лед нового катка «Рубиновец» 432
  5. ​В Нефтеюганском районе произошло смертельное ДТП 379
  6. Бюджет Югры по доходам превысил 400 млрд рублей. Что достанется Сургуту — интервью с депутатом Ринатом Айсиным 339
  7. ​Жителей Сургута наградили ко Дню образования Югры 320
  8. ​Из-за жилищной и культурной политики властей из Сургута вымывается будущая элита и города, и Югры 318
  9. ​Комментарий под выпуском «ОЧГ»: «Чиновники же до недавнего времени не вылезали из-за границы, почему не учатся опыту?» 304
  10. ​В новом корпусе ТюмГУ прошла презентация проекта Межуниверситетского кампуса 302
  1. «Раздельный сбор мусора по-сургутски» // ФОТОФАКТ 2020
  2. ​В Сургуте установили деревянные остановки, которые не понравились жителям 1987
  3. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1757
  4. ​Австралийские ученые придумали препарат от деменции 1716
  5. ​Теперь не умные: общественные туалеты в Сургуте стали обычными 1530
  6. ​Нефтеюганск – проверка на прочность для Руслана Кухарука и его зама по внутренней политике 1392
  7. ​Минздрав может сократить больничные до трех дней 1361
  8. ​Жители Тюмени ужаснулись новому катку в форме сердца 1288
  9. ​Штрафовать за парковку на газонах надо. Но есть нюансы 1265
  10. …и прошлое оживает 1244
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 6687
  2. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 4081
  3. ​Вершина человеческого счастья 3498
  4. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 3489
  5. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 3341
  6. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 2941
  7. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 2855
  8. Депутат Владимир Болотов: об управлении Сургутом, цифровизации и проблемах местного самоуправления 2806
  9. ​Годы партийного лидерства 2747
  10. ​Давайте сначала от поля и речки! 2621

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика