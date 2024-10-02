16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,3581   EUR  103,6502  

Новости

Автобусы Сургута переходят на зимнее расписание

Зимний график общественного транспорта Сургута сократит интервалы движения

Автобусы Сургута переходят на зимнее расписание
Фото: администрация Сургута

С начала октября общественный транспорт Сургута перешел на зимнее расписание. Новый график сократит интервалы движения, чтобы местные жители быстрее добирались до следующей остановки в условиях холодов.

Помимо этого, на городские маршруты выйдут дополнительные автобусы: 176 машин, что на 21 больше, чем в летний период, подчеркивают в «Сургутской трибуне».

Ознакомиться с расписанием можно на портале администрации:

Напоминаем, ранее легендарные синие автобусы уехали из Сургута к новым владельцам


Сегодня в 14:24
Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

