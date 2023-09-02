16+
Сигнализация об открытии двери помешала самолету Utair вылететь из Сургута

Самолет Utair не вылетел из Сургута из-за сигнализации об открытии двери

Сигнализация об открытии двери помешала самолету Utair вылететь из Сургута
Фото: vk.com/surgutairport

В Сургуте самолет авиакомпании Utair не смог вылететь из аэропорта из-за сработавшей сигнализации об открытии передней двери. Инцидент произошел ранним утром 2 сентября. Экипаж воздушного судна вернулся на стоянку, сообщает телеграм-канал AVIAINCIDENT

«На предварительном старте КВС доложил о срабатывании сигнализации открытия передней двери. КВС принял решение вернуться на стоянку», - говорится в сообщении канала.


