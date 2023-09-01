16+
679 малышей родились в Сургутском центре охраны материнства и детства в августе

С начала 2023 года в Сургуте на свет появились более пяти тысяч новорожденных

679 малышей родились в Сургутском центре охраны материнства и детства в августе
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В Центре охраны материнства и детства Сургута в августе появились на свет 679 малышей. По сравнению с прошлым годом отмечается небольшой рост рождаемости.

«В августе 2023 года в Центре охраны материнства и детства родилось 679 малышей: 334 мальчика и 345 девочек, из них семь двоен», – рассказали в пресс-службе Центра охраны материнства и детства.

Всего с начала года в Сургуте родились 5204 новорожденных. Это 2 516 девочек и 2 688 мальчиков. Из них – 61 двойня и три тройни.


Яндекс.Метрика