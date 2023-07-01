Сургутянин поделился видео с отдыхающей черепашкой на реке Сайма

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361156"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=49FVc1niq4yH5OamcG5O0gOWM/nIX7JxYmEapnxvY6aFf/wZM7E7OG4f2u+SQqYevaMSXuwgKws8AZprkFbfYNt3NncXQqOLSfBF3d4AQHuL9AeO3c4DQHCJKSZhAlX2"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=49FVc1niq4yH5OamcG5O0gOWM/nIX7JxYmEapnxvY6aFf/wZM7E7OG4f2u+SQqYevaMSXuwgKws8AZprkFbfYNt3NncXQqOLSfBF3d4AQHuL9AeO3c4DQHCJKSZhAlX2"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=a5Ao7SbLcE5LdsQ6G8tw7PizfyvIUl8I4V8YD5PweDPYXEY0kuD1WGeUF0CCH/OjYlAWR/xXD0r6YbL6b4MKHAOjPjQCVn2fgQ+AkKR5U8sbcGhdl05JRL9zUkBK/FJS"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=a5Ao7SbLcE5LdsQ6G8tw7PizfyvIUl8I4V8YD5PweDPYXEY0kuD1WGeUF0CCH/OjYlAWR/xXD0r6YbL6b4MKHAOjPjQCVn2fgQ+AkKR5U8sbcGhdl05JRL9zUkBK/FJS"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=a5Ao7SbLcE5LdsQ6G8tw7PizfyvIUl8I4V8YD5PweDPYXEY0kuD1WGeUF0CCH/OjYlAWR/xXD0r6YbL6b4MKHAOjPjQCVn2fgQ+AkKR5U8sbcGhdl05JRL9zUkBK/FJS"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=a5Ao7SbLcE5LdsQ6G8tw7PizfyvIUl8I4V8YD5PweDPYXEY0kuD1WGeUF0CCH/OjYlAWR/xXD0r6YbL6b4MKHAOjPjQCVn2fgQ+AkKR5U8sbcGhdl05JRL9zUkBK/FJS"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361156"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=49FVc1niq4yH5OamcG5O0gOWM/nIX7JxYmEapnxvY6aFf/wZM7E7OG4f2u+SQqYevaMSXuwgKws8AZprkFbfYNt3NncXQqOLSfBF3d4AQHuL9AeO3c4DQHCJKSZhAlX2"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=49FVc1niq4yH5OamcG5O0gOWM/nIX7JxYmEapnxvY6aFf/wZM7E7OG4f2u+SQqYevaMSXuwgKws8AZprkFbfYNt3NncXQqOLSfBF3d4AQHuL9AeO3c4DQHCJKSZhAlX2"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,3844   EUR  96,0195  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

«Сайма не перестает удивлять»: сургутянин обнаружил черепашку возле реки

Сургутянин поделился видео с отдыхающей черепашкой на реке Сайма

«Сайма не перестает удивлять»: сургутянин обнаружил черепашку возле реки
Фото и видео: Петр Аксенов

Житель Сургута Петр Аксенов обнаружил у реки Сайма отдыхающую на солнышке черепашку. Об удивительной встрече он рассказал корреспондентам siapress.ru.

«Сайма не перестает удивлять. Рядом львеночек лежит и ушами шевелит!» – добавил сургутянин.

Вероятнее всего, ранее эта черепаха была домашней, однако владельцы решили избавиться от нее в местной реке. Теперь ей приходится выживать в новых условиях.


нравится (0) не нравится (2)
01 июля в 12:29, просмотров: 822, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Покупай, не скупись // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1860
  2. Более 200 домов в Сургуте пройдут капремонт 827
  3. В ХМАО будут судить молодых наркоторговцев: им вменяют сразу четыре статьи 496
  4. В Нефтеюганске из-за порыва на трубопроводе более 10 домов остались без воды 486
  5. ЕДДС Сургута сообщает о повышенном риске возникновения пожара в лесах 484
  6. Югорчанка попала в ТОП-10 сильнейших женщин по итогам забега на Zuratkul Fest 483
  7. В ХМАО с начала сезона потушили 239 лесных пожаров 470
  8. Жительница Нефтеюганска перебегала дорогу и попала под авто: травмы оказались смертельными 253
  9. Подростка из Томской области госпитализировали в Нижневартовске из-за отека после нападения змеи 236
  10. Жара вновь установила повышенный класс пожарной опасности в лесах Сургута 167
  1. Глава Мегиона Олег Дейнека скончался 2022
  2. Как «Кинопоиск» возродил любовь к панк-року 2014
  3. Умер Владимир Пидзамкив 2006
  4. Покупай, не скупись // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1860
  5. В Сургуте приводят в порядок проезд, который нуждался в ремонте 15 лет 1375
  6. ​В банке решений «Умный город» размещен проект «Интеллектуальная транспортная система Тюменской области» 1368
  7. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-2 июля? // АФИША 1283
  8. Губернатор Югры Наталья Комарова посетила строящийся металлургический комплекс в Сургуте 1260
  9. ​Землю – людям 1244
  10. В Сургуте продают ТРЦ скандально известного бизнесмена 1188
  1. ​В отношении сторонников Пригожина возбуждают уголовные дела 8302
  2. ​В Сургуте поймали хулиганов, напавших на дорожных рабочих 3717
  3. Годы тягот и лишений 3545
  4. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 3375
  5. Стремление ввысь 3023
  6. Разбушевавшаяся стихия в Сургуте сломала светофоры и повалила деревья 2939
  7. ​В Нижневартовск на «Самотлорские ночи» приедут Ева Польна и Джанго 2867
  8. Драка на детской площадке в Сургуте может привести к административной ответственности обеих матерей 2819
  9. Так ли полезен чайный гриб, как его малюют? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2752
  10. Каша - сила наша // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 2549

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика