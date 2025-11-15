16+
В Госдуме одобрили поправку, которая немного упростит жизнь малого бизнеса в ближайшие пару лет

В 2026 году доступ к УСН потеряет бизнес, у которого оборот составит 20 млн рублей

В Госдуме одобрили поправку, которая немного упростит жизнь малого бизнеса в ближайшие пару лет
Фото Freepik

Комитет Госдумы по бюджету и налогам одобрил правительственную поправку ко второму чтению налогового законопроекта бюджетного пакета, предусматривающую поэтапное снижение порога доходов по упрощённой системе налогообложения (УСН) до 10 млн рублей к 2028 году. Рассмотреть пакет во втором чтении планируется на заседании 18 ноября.

Как ранее пояснил министр финансов Антон Силуанов, предлагается сделать переход плавным: установить порог в 20 млн рублей в 2026 году, снизить его до 15 млн рублей в 2027-м и до 10 млн рублей в 2028-м. По оценке министра, такой график позволит бизнесу адаптироваться к новым правилам применения спецрежима. Комитет при этом отклонил альтернативные поправки депутатов, касающиеся параметров порога по УСН.


нравится (0) не нравится (2)
15 ноября в 18:26, просмотров: 1001, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

