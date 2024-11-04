16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,5499   EUR  106,1426  

Новости

Больше новостей
Китайские автомобили:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Подарок для французов: девушка нашла живую лягушку в упаковке рукколы

Покупательница нашла живую лягушку в упаковке свежей рукколы на прилавке супермаркета

​Подарок для французов: девушка нашла живую лягушку в упаковке рукколы
Фото и видео: ru.freepik.com, Москва Live

Россиянка наткнулась на неожиданный «бонус» в упаковке свежей зелени – среди листьев рукколы она обнаружила живую лягушку. Земноводное устроилось в запечатанной упаковке и мирно сидело на прилавке магазина.

«Маленькая какая! Ее надо на волю выпустить», – делится девушка в видео, опубликованном в телеграм-канале «Москва Live».

Ранее на месте общественного туалета на Ленина в Сургуте открыли магазин с оборудованием для майнинга.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:22, просмотров: 261, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=a+W0TGeOLraDoWtDRQoxc+O7AGyUu8R5iiKuqP7PtN9Y0UlysN2qBcoSUfi7E/zZoEoSraGTV0/dn8jbDEspkTxcF51t+6aSUEgZZ16Dxn8lN+KII1+77yqV5AKpHHhZRHGy4Z1zQWXfzf0WXsupeQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 653
  2. ​Первый этап ремонта дороги на улице Югорской в Сургуте завершен 280
  3. ​В ХМАО сотрудница такси спасла 81-летнего пенсионера от обмана мошенников 264
  4. ​Подарок для французов: девушка нашла живую лягушку в упаковке рукколы 261
  5. ​Хатико из Нижневартовска нашли: неравнодушные горожане два дня искали пса 259
  6. Этот праздник – исторический фундамент, на котором держится главная национальная идея сплоченности и непобедимости россиян 220
  7. Для Сургута народное единение – залог рождения города, его становления и современного развития 211
  8. ​В Югре обсудили развитие финно-угорской литературы 184
  9. Мы все — часть огромной семьи под названием Россия 178
  10. ​В ХМАО появится более 2 600 километров зимних дорог 177
  1. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2346
  2. ​В Сургуте больше суток будет перекрыта дорога на проспекте Ленина 1448
  3. В Сургуте подскочили цены на квадратный метр жилья 1242
  4. В Сургуте работают лучший врач и медсестра России 1227
  5. ​Повышение налогов на землю под жилую застройку, льгота по налогам для ИП, новая школа – итоги октябрьской думы 1168
  6. ​Место для авто в подземном паркинге и локер: какие опции от «ДСК-1» добавят комфорта жителям новых домов 1151
  7. Василий Голубев: «Иногда надпись на картинах несет 80% информации» 1142
  8. ​В «ЮТэйр» объяснили причины массовых задержек рейсов в городах ХМАО 1107
  9. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему в департаменте образования работали силовики 1104
  10. ​Четыре многоквартирных дома Сургута в октябре получат платежные документы за отопление с суммами, которые сильно отличаются от прошлогодних за этот период 1104
  1. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 13944
  2. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 4930
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 3972
  4. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 3954
  5. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 3840
  6. ​К вопросу о фасадах 3508
  7. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 3281
  8. ​Ради нескольких строчек в газете. Часть первая 3216
  9. ​Группа «Кино» для клиентов Сбера: банковская карта в виде кассеты, стикеры, ожившие картины, плейлист, мерч и многое другое 2803
  10. ​В Нефтеюганске водитель мопеда не справился с управлением и погиб на месте ДТП 2630

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика