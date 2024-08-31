В аэропорту Томска открыли новый пассажирский терминал

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,1868   EUR  100,7622  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    29 августа в 15:15
    1294 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    Сегодня в 15:42
    61 0
  • ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    Сегодня в 14:51
    108 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#345 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724735294"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1725303561"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Prwuw6rg0A2eVylBcsSOVGknCAxYHUCiuHy3NRaywGrUlN7a0qVv5xnQPqNp6+OsAZsC8gy1olm4Evhe1R3Hf4ZybGcUjw1BgegS4iHYNKXKXe033FD4MqNzBdRBu4PgrptVBAVQa3QTOP+e+za3Kg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "147"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "60"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Метрика Недвижимость (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(32) "https://t.me/NatalyaMnedvigimost"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "de57b38d4524a7cb98bc7002590380b9.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 10:08:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-09-02 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "147"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#349 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
  • Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    Сегодня в 14:18
    161 0
  • ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    Сегодня в 13:23
    162 0
  • Армянский коньяк не в фаворе: итоги опроса siapress.ru

    Армянский коньяк не в фаворе: итоги опроса siapress.ru

    Сегодня в 12:13
    204 1
  • ​В сургутских школах отработали угрозу возникновения ЧС

    ​В сургутских школах отработали угрозу возникновения ЧС

    Сегодня в 11:17
    192 0
  • ​И вовсе не прорыв: в Сургуте возник гейзер из-за промывки труб

    ​И вовсе не прорыв: в Сургуте возник гейзер из-за промывки труб

    Сегодня в 10:16
    256 0
  • ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр

    ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр

    30 августа в 22:54
    405 0
  • ​В Тюменской области повысилась урожайность зерновых

    ​В Тюменской области повысилась урожайность зерновых

    30 августа в 22:44
    343 0
  • ​Ход благоустройства общественных пространств оценил губернатор Александр Моор

    ​Ход благоустройства общественных пространств оценил губернатор Александр Моор

    30 августа в 22:42
    346 0
  • ​В Тюменской области пройдет финал Всероссийского конкурса «Мастер Года-2024»

    ​В Тюменской области пройдет финал Всероссийского конкурса «Мастер Года-2024»

    30 августа в 22:32
    324 0
  • ​В Тюмени при поддержке гранта губернатора стартует социальный проект Школа особых родителей

    ​В Тюмени при поддержке гранта губернатора стартует социальный проект Школа особых родителей

    30 августа в 22:27
    337 0
Больше новостей
Дуров виноват?
Комментировать
0
Вы отдаете предпочтение:

Пиву 11.6%

Вину 15%

Крепкому алкоголю 13.6%

Коктейлям 2%

Пью все 11.6%

Не пью 46.3%

Всего голосов: 147

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Свой родной аэропорт

В аэропорту Томска открыли новый пассажирский терминал

​Свой родной аэропорт
Фото: t.me/arkhlikbez

Друзья, полюбуйтесь новым пассажирским терминалом в Томске. Красавец, да?

Бюджет Томска 26 млрд рублей (расходная часть). Население — 550 тысяч человек.

Сравниваем.


нравится (3) не нравится (2)
Сегодня в 10:56, просмотров: 299, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Евгений Дьячков ONLINE 909
  2. «Верни стену», «Мой подзащитный — многодетный отец», опасения за директора Toyota — подборка интернет-шуток об аресте Павле Дурова 571
  3. Здоровье детей – приоритет: Максим Слепов лично проверил качество школьного питания в Сургуте 568
  4. ​Как изменится налог с продажи недвижимости в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 465
  5. ​В районе ХМАО появится уникальный этнопарк 433
  6. ​Эксперты прогнозируют рост цен на китайские электрокары и гибриды 416
  7. ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр 405
  8. ​Юрист АО «ТРАНСМАШСЕРВИС» занимается не только договорами, но и тортами 405
  9. ​Эксперты рассказали, как зарабатывать и экономить на банковских продуктах 384
  10. ​Югорчанка выступит на Паралимпийских играх в Париже 372
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 16881
  2. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4870
  3. ​Нововведения для школьников и учителей в 2024-2025 учебном году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2119
  4. ​Цены растут: водка и овощи подорожали в ХМАО 1393
  5. ​Максим Слепов вновь прошелся по проблемам Сургута 1340
  6. ​Панде Катюше из Московского зоопарка исполнился год 1296
  7. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША 1294
  8. ​Террористы и наркодилеры общаются через интернет – но ведь никто не планирует арестовывать его создателей 1223
  9. Почетный гражданин Сургута Юрий Важенин празднует юбилей 1150
  10. ​Бастрыкин поручил разобраться в деле о кипятке, пролитом на ребенка в Сургуте 1119
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 16881
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 5468
  3. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4870
  4. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 4117
  5. ​Тесно 3568
  6. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3530
  7. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3459
  8. ​Яблочный спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3279
  9. ​Церковь и архитектура 3017
  10. ​В Сургутском кардиоцентре десятки пациентов получили пищевое отравление. Их жизням ничего не угрожает 2968

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика