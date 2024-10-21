Нижневартовские школьники пожаловались на черствый хлеб в столовой

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  96,4172   EUR  104,8565  

Новости

  • Кухни пустуют: в ХМАО не хватает поваров

    Кухни пустуют: в ХМАО не хватает поваров

    Сегодня в 17:23
    166 0
  • ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале

    ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале

    Сегодня в 17:18
    186 0
  • Тело найдено: в ХМАО мужчина перевернулся на лодке и утонул

    Тело найдено: в ХМАО мужчина перевернулся на лодке и утонул

    Сегодня в 16:45
    167 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=sU5WRdxjHFegwXq6Jvi7QRe3Xwo76+mIdcIARMEkeucqA6B75+DB4X6QFXdAfeDvH3t7QWBVRenUJFcCngvPxNSr7NeCSFGYXsOrKyGEYL2dSluBZhnW2PPyCylXoclm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy реклама на siapress.ru
  • Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений

    Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений

    Сегодня в 16:07
    211 0
  • Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба

    Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба

    Сегодня в 15:23
    298 0
  • Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом»

    Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом»

    Сегодня в 14:35
    255 0
  • ​13 лет за решеткой: жителю Югры назначили наказание за жестокое убийство родной бабушки

    ​13 лет за решеткой: жителю Югры назначили наказание за жестокое убийство родной бабушки

    Сегодня в 12:28
    273 0
  • ​Мошенники стали рассылать в Telegram вирусы под видом фотографий

    ​Мошенники стали рассылать в Telegram вирусы под видом фотографий

    Сегодня в 11:34
    322 0
  • ​Югра опустилась на девятое место в рейтинге доходов населения

    ​Югра опустилась на девятое место в рейтинге доходов населения

    Сегодня в 11:11
    295 0
  • ​Молодой парень насмерть сбил пешехода в Нефтеюганске

    ​Молодой парень насмерть сбил пешехода в Нефтеюганске

    Сегодня в 10:12
    449 0
  • ​Определены педагоги, которые представят Югру на финале конкурса «Флагманы образования»

    ​Определены педагоги, которые представят Югру на финале конкурса «Флагманы образования»

    20 октября в 17:27
    566 0
  • ​В Югре за год отремонтировали более 200 км дорог, и построили еще 27 километров

    ​В Югре за год отремонтировали более 200 км дорог, и построили еще 27 километров

    20 октября в 17:10
    539 0
  • ​Годовая инфляция в Югре ускорилась почти до 8%: чем вызван рост

    ​Годовая инфляция в Югре ускорилась почти до 8%: чем вызван рост

    20 октября в 15:52
    660 0
Больше новостей
Должны ли российские монахи так же платить налог на бездетность, как и остальные граждане?
Комментировать
0
Должен ли глава города регулярно лично осматривать территорию и проблемные участки?
Комментировать
0
Решение Максима Слепова привлечь в управленческую команду преимущественно сургутян вы:
Комментировать
0
Как вам первые 100 дней Максима Слепова в должности главы Сургута?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба

Нижневартовские школьники пожаловались на черствый хлеб в столовой

Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба
Фото и видео: ЧП Нижневартовск

В школе №21 Нижневартовска ученики снова столкнулись с проблемой некачественного питания – им выдали черствый хлеб. Об этом сообщили в телеграм-канале «ЧП Нижневартовск».

Во время обеда школьники обнаружили, что хлеб настолько твердый, что его невозможно есть. Ученики попытались сломать его о стол – но он остался целым и невредимым.

Ранее в siapress.ru писали, что в Нижневартовске задержали ответственного за организацию школьного питания.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:23, просмотров: 299, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Молодой парень насмерть сбил пешехода в Нефтеюганске 449
  2. ​Мошенники стали рассылать в Telegram вирусы под видом фотографий 322
  3. Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба 299
  4. ​Югра опустилась на девятое место в рейтинге доходов населения 295
  5. ​13 лет за решеткой: жителю Югры назначили наказание за жестокое убийство родной бабушки 273
  6. Как не попасться на фальшивые квитанции ЖКУ // ИНСТРУКЦИЯ 266
  7. Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом» 255
  8. Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений 211
  9. ​«Эйфория после гроботерапии − не показатель качественных изменений» 199
  10. ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале 186
  1. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 2484
  2. ​286 новых автобусов выедут на дороги Тюменской области благодаря льготному лизингу 1837
  3. ​К вопросу о фасадах 1748
  4. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 1719
  5. ​Если Югра раздаёт социальную помощь и пособия всем желающим — неудивительно, что люди сюда приезжают именно за этим 1702
  6. ​Что осталось после главы депздрава Югры Алексея Добровольского? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1531
  7. ​Когда лучше брать отпуск в 2025 году, чтобы сэкономить дни и получить больше выплат // КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ 1518
  8. ​Сургут требует перемен // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1468
  9. ​Найден враг экономики России 1282
  10. В Ханты-Мансийске произошло ДТП с автомобилем с надписью о смерти на капоте 1227
  1. ​Леонтьев может петь спокойно: Роскомнадзор опроверг список запрещенных артистов 16498
  2. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 13015
  3. ​Легендарные синие автобусы уехали из Сургута к новым владельцам 6554
  4. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 4127
  5. ​Причем здесь геологоразведчики? 3534
  6. ​СПОПАТ и не был монополистом на рынке перевозок в Сургуте. Не те объёмы 3438
  7. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 2969
  8. Юная вартовчанка оставила отца без 214 тысяч рублей из-за мошенников 2671
  9. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 2484
  10. ​Чего только не встретишь! // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2421

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика