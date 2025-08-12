​Александр Филипенко удостоен Патриаршего ордена благоверного князя Александра Невского

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,6677   EUR  92,9485  

Новости

  • ​Сургутяне собрали около 175 кг вторсырья на празднике «ЭКОдвор»

    ​Сургутяне собрали около 175 кг вторсырья на празднике «ЭКОдвор»

    Сегодня в 17:23
    76 0
  • ​В Сургуте родился ребенок-богатырь весом 5,6 кг

    ​В Сургуте родился ребенок-богатырь весом 5,6 кг

    Сегодня в 13:17
    217 0
  • ​Средства массовой информации в Югре получат гранты на социальные проекты

    ​Средства массовой информации в Югре получат гранты на социальные проекты

    Сегодня в 12:26
    209 0 
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • Первый губернатор Югры удостоился высокой награды от РПЦ

    Первый губернатор Югры удостоился высокой награды от РПЦ

    Сегодня в 12:02
    242 0
  • ​В аэропорту Сургута усилили досмотр пассажиров и багажа

    ​В аэропорту Сургута усилили досмотр пассажиров и багажа

    Сегодня в 11:37
    270 0 
  • ​Набережная протоки Кривуля в Сургуте готова на 70%

    ​Набережная протоки Кривуля в Сургуте готова на 70%

    Сегодня в 10:45
    297 0
  • ​В Тюмени представили жилой комплекс «Скандиа. У Леса» с видом на лесопарк

    ​В Тюмени представили жилой комплекс «Скандиа. У Леса» с видом на лесопарк

    Сегодня в 10:26
    262 0
  • ​В Сургутском районе опрокинулась легковушка, есть пострадавшие

    ​В Сургутском районе опрокинулась легковушка, есть пострадавшие

    Сегодня в 09:49
    268 0
  • В Тобольске новый собственник старого рыбзавода проведет модернизацию и заодно откроет там музей

    В Тобольске новый собственник старого рыбзавода проведет модернизацию и заодно откроет там музей

    11 августа в 18:33
    477 0
  • Частный перевозчик из Египта запустит рейсы на «боингах» из Тюмени

    Частный перевозчик из Египта запустит рейсы на «боингах» из Тюмени

    11 августа в 17:49
    614 0
  • В Госдуме рассказали, кому из россиян в предстоящем сентябре можно рассчитывать на повышение пенсии

    В Госдуме рассказали, кому из россиян в предстоящем сентябре можно рассчитывать на повышение пенсии

    11 августа в 15:22
    475 0
  • ​В Сургуте улучшили условия ожидания в кожно-венерологическом диспансере

    ​В Сургуте улучшили условия ожидания в кожно-венерологическом диспансере

    11 августа в 15:17
    529 0
  • Югра вошла в топ-10 регионов России по низкому количеству пострадавших от ДТП

    Югра вошла в топ-10 регионов России по низкому количеству пострадавших от ДТП

    11 августа в 14:23
    516 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Первый губернатор Югры удостоился высокой награды от РПЦ

​Александр Филипенко удостоен Патриаршего ордена благоверного князя Александра Невского

Первый губернатор Югры удостоился высокой награды от РПЦ
Фото t.me/kuharuk_ruslan

11 августа 2025 года в представительстве Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа – Югры в Москве митрополит Ханты-Мансийский и Сургутский Павел вручил Патриарший орден благоверного князя Александра Невского первому губернатору региона, почётному гражданину округа Александру Филипенко.

Награда III степени присуждена Святейшим Патриархом Кириллом во внимание к вкладу Александра Филипенко в развитие церковно-государственных отношений и в связи с 75-летием со дня рождения.

В торжественной церемонии принял участие губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук.

В знак благодарности за многолетние труды, от духовенства и паствы Ханты-Мансийской митрополии митрополит Павел передал Александру Филипенко образ Спаса Нерукотворного.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:02, просмотров: 243, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Частный перевозчик из Египта запустит рейсы на «боингах» из Тюмени 614
  2. В Тобольске новый собственник старого рыбзавода проведет модернизацию и заодно откроет там музей 477
  3. ​Набережная протоки Кривуля в Сургуте готова на 70% 297
  4. ​В аэропорту Сургута усилили досмотр пассажиров и багажа 271
  5. ​В Сургутском районе опрокинулась легковушка, есть пострадавшие 269
  6. ​В Тюмени представили жилой комплекс «Скандиа. У Леса» с видом на лесопарк 262
  7. Первый губернатор Югры удостоился высокой награды от РПЦ 243
  8. ​Банк Уралсиб улучшил условия по карте «Прибыль» 220
  9. ​В Сургуте родился ребенок-богатырь весом 5,6 кг 218
  10. ​Средства массовой информации в Югре получат гранты на социальные проекты 209
  1. ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за летнего фестиваля 2804
  2. ​В Сургуте улицу Киртбая «пробьют» до Тюменского тракта к концу 2026 года 2487
  3. ​Единственный в истории Сургута 2395
  4. ​Тарифы ЖКХ 2025: как изменилась плата за услуги в ХМАО и Сургуте 2105
  5. Оборонные комиссии – в действии 1705
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 9-10 августа? // АФИША 1659
  7. ​Создателям города ‒ монумент: ГК «Сибпромстрой» реализовала мечту строителей 1541
  8. ​В Сургуте очередной День физкультурника пройдет у комплекса «Олимп» 1541
  9. «Сквер журналиста» пустует потому, что проектировщики не вложили в него никакой идеи. А тут еще и забор появился 1483
  10. ​В Сургуте устранили колейность на площади 36 тысяч квадратных метров дорог 1433
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 27787
  2. MAXимум вопросов 10982
  3. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 5582
  4. ​Лекарственные растения и хлеб на защите Родины 5506
  5. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 4981
  6. Опять в Сургуте будет новый микрорайон с тысячами семей, одним маленьким садиком и школой. Проект не для горожан, а для девелопера 4358
  7. Невозможно перенести дух истории Дома пионеров на другое место. Его нужно реконструировать там, где он стоит 4033
  8. ​А Сайма ждет… 3784
  9. В Сургуте снова обрушилась набережная у нового ЖК 3684
  10. ​Какой бассейн лучше – надувной, каркасный или стационарный? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3616

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

