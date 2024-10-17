В Югре сотрудники ГАИ проверят водителей с детьми на федеральной трассе

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987392"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729191594"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rAcpaBXsGsLQMC2CucUgh4Hnjikyt0fBxsF0dV2Dq+/gxKnOTtfvRQ7okGv0Wq2hM5tQHKhQG5UP3kYRZ6T5Ss4NiwTJC328vOW4K3x3MCsSlG6AL5hWqkrGITsbynch"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rAcpaBXsGsLQMC2CucUgh4Hnjikyt0fBxsF0dV2Dq+/gxKnOTtfvRQ7okGv0Wq2hM5tQHKhQG5UP3kYRZ6T5Ss4NiwTJC328vOW4K3x3MCsSlG6AL5hWqkrGITsbynch"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "4a516fad236a6e6bfcde82794dcf33ec.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:29:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 23:59:54"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987408"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729191552"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ycfqQKMBmG6mDX/ksrSIiUcNS8JeLMNGRDTieudv8h57Lr5QHo3E8SlJvf48ceExNeqlxUiNvYxyYrPWoSNPDkZOSw3wXEuTJKcleHJ7hA0NTz2paYTaqIuHZL2Dmx1E"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=ycfqQKMBmG6mDX/ksrSIiUcNS8JeLMNGRDTieudv8h57Lr5QHo3E8SlJvf48ceExNeqlxUiNvYxyYrPWoSNPDkZOSw3wXEuTJKcleHJ7hA0NTz2paYTaqIuHZL2Dmx1E"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "04c14ad8e418f8e70b92c0efb503ade3.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:30:08"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 23:59:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987392"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729191594"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rAcpaBXsGsLQMC2CucUgh4Hnjikyt0fBxsF0dV2Dq+/gxKnOTtfvRQ7okGv0Wq2hM5tQHKhQG5UP3kYRZ6T5Ss4NiwTJC328vOW4K3x3MCsSlG6AL5hWqkrGITsbynch"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rAcpaBXsGsLQMC2CucUgh4Hnjikyt0fBxsF0dV2Dq+/gxKnOTtfvRQ7okGv0Wq2hM5tQHKhQG5UP3kYRZ6T5Ss4NiwTJC328vOW4K3x3MCsSlG6AL5hWqkrGITsbynch"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "4a516fad236a6e6bfcde82794dcf33ec.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:29:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 23:59:54"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987408"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729191552"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ycfqQKMBmG6mDX/ksrSIiUcNS8JeLMNGRDTieudv8h57Lr5QHo3E8SlJvf48ceExNeqlxUiNvYxyYrPWoSNPDkZOSw3wXEuTJKcleHJ7hA0NTz2paYTaqIuHZL2Dmx1E"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=ycfqQKMBmG6mDX/ksrSIiUcNS8JeLMNGRDTieudv8h57Lr5QHo3E8SlJvf48ceExNeqlxUiNvYxyYrPWoSNPDkZOSw3wXEuTJKcleHJ7hA0NTz2paYTaqIuHZL2Dmx1E"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "04c14ad8e418f8e70b92c0efb503ade3.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:30:08"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 23:59:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjd1CSwC реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,2568   EUR  106,0844  

Новости

  • ​В России обладатели iPhone смогут оплачивать покупки через Bluetooth

    ​В России обладатели iPhone смогут оплачивать покупки через Bluetooth

    Сегодня в 16:36
    177 0
  • ​Все школы Ханты-Мансийска перевели на дистанционное обучение

    ​Все школы Ханты-Мансийска перевели на дистанционное обучение

    Сегодня в 15:41
    189 0
  • ​День отца в этом году отпразднуют 20 октября

    ​День отца в этом году отпразднуют 20 октября

    Сегодня в 14:58
    218 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729121963"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1729882785"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=/DXnVfYxSo9WE7c8SHvXcu27Hf0okI79x9UVGe8xqnit7Nk4EOZYVZ7KfuDRBejL6PplH8zVkSzNZcLJTKDHcJeFrSdI+aL8FNYjGAkYwJ/Toy9cSBkAfIkb5lbWYo2L"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "151"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "64"
      ["name"]=>
      string(17) "Эталон (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.azs-etalon.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "deef221d4619a0d06556b148caa17cc4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-17 04:39:23"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-25 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "151"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО "Топливное обеспечение" ИНН8602256614 erid:2SDnjdTyTBy реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 19-20 октября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 19-20 октября? // АФИША

    Сегодня в 14:51
    221 0
  • Югорчан проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

    Югорчан проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

    Сегодня в 14:12
    226 0
  • ​Труп рыбака обнаружили на реке в ХМАО

    ​Труп рыбака обнаружили на реке в ХМАО

    Сегодня в 13:24
    257 0
  • ​ХМАО лидирует по числу вакансий для людей с ОВЗ среди регионов Урала

    ​ХМАО лидирует по числу вакансий для людей с ОВЗ среди регионов Урала

    Сегодня в 12:29
    247 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук обсудил с представителями «Корпорации СТС» тепло, электроэнергию и вывоз мусора

    ​Руслан Кухарук обсудил с представителями «Корпорации СТС» тепло, электроэнергию и вывоз мусора

    Сегодня в 11:53
    350 0
  • ​«Табличку выдали по ошибке»: в Сургуте объяснили, почему водитель маршрута №36 проигнорировал остановку

    ​«Табличку выдали по ошибке»: в Сургуте объяснили, почему водитель маршрута №36 проигнорировал остановку

    Сегодня в 11:42
    317 0
  • ​Apple всех подвел: пользователи со всего мира столкнулись с масштабным сбоем

    ​Apple всех подвел: пользователи со всего мира столкнулись с масштабным сбоем

    Сегодня в 10:42
    433 0
  • В Ханты-Мансийске произошло ДТП с автомобилем с надписью о смерти на капоте

    В Ханты-Мансийске произошло ДТП с автомобилем с надписью о смерти на капоте

    Сегодня в 10:08
    435 0
  • ​Тюменский ремонтно-механический завод увеличивает выпуск продукции

    ​Тюменский ремонтно-механический завод увеличивает выпуск продукции

    Сегодня в 09:55
    266 0
  • ​Александр Моор передал сотрудникам Госавтоинспекции 15 патрульных автомобилей

    ​Александр Моор передал сотрудникам Госавтоинспекции 15 патрульных автомобилей

    16 октября в 21:52
    508 0
Больше новостей
Должен ли глава города регулярно лично осматривать территорию и проблемные участки?
Комментировать
0
Решение Максима Слепова привлечь в управленческую команду преимущественно сургутян вы:
Комментировать
0
Как вам первые 100 дней Максима Слепова в должности главы Сургута?
Комментировать
0
В России увеличивается число непьющих. Думаете, так и есть?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Югорчан проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

В Югре сотрудники ГАИ проверят водителей с детьми на федеральной трассе

Югорчан проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей
Фото: freepik.com

В течение двух дней, 17 и 18 октября, на федеральной трассе «Тюмень – Ханты-Мансийск» пройдут массовые проверки водителей на соблюдение правил перевозки детей. Об этом сообщила Госавтоинспекция Югры в своих соцсетях.

«Госавтоинспекция Югры информирует: 17 и 18 октября 2024 года на трассе федерального значения «Тюмень – Ханты-Мансийск» пройдут массовые проверки водителей на предмет соблюдения правил перевозки детей», – указали в сообщении.

Автоинспекторы проверят соответствие перевозки детей установленным требованиям и напомнят о преимуществах использования пассивных средств защиты. Напомним, что нарушителям этих правил грозит штраф до 3 000 рублей.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:12, просмотров: 227, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​286 новых автобусов выедут на дороги Тюменской области благодаря льготному лизингу 847
  2. ​Александр Моор передал сотрудникам Госавтоинспекции 15 патрульных автомобилей 508
  3. В Ханты-Мансийске произошло ДТП с автомобилем с надписью о смерти на капоте 435
  4. ​Apple всех подвел: пользователи со всего мира столкнулись с масштабным сбоем 433
  5. ​Тюменцы могут начать свое дело с помощью разработанных бизнес-моделей 430
  6. ​Руслан Кухарук обсудил с представителями «Корпорации СТС» тепло, электроэнергию и вывоз мусора 350
  7. ​«Табличку выдали по ошибке»: в Сургуте объяснили, почему водитель маршрута №36 проигнорировал остановку 317
  8. ​Держите цены в руках 269
  9. ​Тюменский ремонтно-механический завод увеличивает выпуск продукции 266
  10. ​Труп рыбака обнаружили на реке в ХМАО 257
  1. ​Налог на бездетность в России может составить 30-40 тысяч рублей в месяц 1975
  2. ​В Югре собрались студенты из 13 стран, чтобы учиться бизнесу и социальному проектированию 1621
  3. Мощный шторм затопил пустыню Сахара 1552
  4. ​Югорчанам представили новый состав окружного правительства // КАРТОЧКИ 1388
  5. Ради нескольких строчек в газете. Часть вторая 1259
  6. Бастрыкина привлекла квартира с незаконными мигрантами в Нефтеюганске 1238
  7. ​Тандем хирурга косметолога: как стать красивым и здоровым // ONLINE 1206
  8. ​Элитные дома Сургута: что стоит за ценой в десятки миллионов? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1182
  9. ​Роспотребнадзор ХМАО подтвердил случаи заражения смертельной инфекцией у нефтяников 1182
  10. Двое нефтяников в ХМАО заразились смертельной инфекцией 1157
  1. ​Леонтьев может петь спокойно: Роскомнадзор опроверг список запрещенных артистов 16237
  2. ​Юмористическое шоу Comedy Club закрывают 14642
  3. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 12392
  4. ​Легендарные синие автобусы уехали из Сургута к новым владельцам 6341
  5. ​Правильный дом 5121
  6. Как обстоят дела с аварийным жильем в ХМАО? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4560
  7. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 3836
  8. Свадьба в Пыть-Яхе обернулась стрельбой и поножовщиной 3576
  9. ​Причем здесь геологоразведчики? 3316
  10. ​СПОПАТ и не был монополистом на рынке перевозок в Сургуте. Не те объёмы 3137

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика