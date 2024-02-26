16+
​Социальное пособие на погребение увеличилось в Югре

В Югре проиндексировали социальное пособие на погребение

​Социальное пособие на погребение увеличилось в Югре
Фото: siapress.ru

В Югре повысили социальное пособие на погребение и возмещение специализированной службе по вопросам похоронного дела. Об этом говорится в принятых решениях окружного правительства.

«С 1 февраля 2024 года проиндексировано социальное пособие на погребение и возмещение специализированной службе по вопросам похоронного дела стоимости услуг по погребению на индекс, установленный Правительством РФ (1,074). С учетом районных коэффициентов размер социального пособия составит от 8 371 руб до 12 556 руб», − говорится в сообщении.

Ранее россиянам напомнили, какие пособия вырастут с февраля.


Сегодня в 12:11
последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


