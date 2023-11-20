ХМАО входит в пятерку российских регионов по приросту населения

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420494"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024523"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=HWEGjgqArqKYuY8cQ5682efCmkVXFlN5vSz+x31MDgBFeHrIRIWxIDLmXhKrYmSEidswsV+jpwVSer7fCmuKqkh/tA8E/gdLaclK+v1Pdb/R8usEKsxvcghxwYMYpKqx"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=HWEGjgqArqKYuY8cQ5682efCmkVXFlN5vSz+x31MDgBFeHrIRIWxIDLmXhKrYmSEidswsV+jpwVSer7fCmuKqkh/tA8E/gdLaclK+v1Pdb/R8usEKsxvcghxwYMYpKqx"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "129"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "51"
      ["name"]=>
      string(58) "Загородная недвижимость (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(24) "https://www.zagorod.site"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "f38e857da0d321209a2fda867eba6243.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(89) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 00:01:34"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:48:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "129"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420631"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024488"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tcscvu70vz20FfvObNcycQnubMJKr3kdCZ7i/G22y5dOIcS+huS6cA76AAk3KQV/gpmK4Idrv22ttzQ6V4fsIn63rndKD1Jbdc7UZeK9sAFEF9rq5s8C1yeCIRO8nQNM"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=tcscvu70vz20FfvObNcycQnubMJKr3kdCZ7i/G22y5dOIcS+huS6cA76AAk3KQV/gpmK4Idrv22ttzQ6V4fsIn63rndKD1Jbdc7UZeK9sAFEF9rq5s8C1yeCIRO8nQNM"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "130"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "51"
      ["name"]=>
      string(56) "Загородная недвижимость (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(24) "https://www.zagorod.site"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e25ca7a121275f6941fec60b1a637f49.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(89) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 00:03:51"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:48:08"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "130"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420631"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024488"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tcscvu70vz20FfvObNcycQnubMJKr3kdCZ7i/G22y5dOIcS+huS6cA76AAk3KQV/gpmK4Idrv22ttzQ6V4fsIn63rndKD1Jbdc7UZeK9sAFEF9rq5s8C1yeCIRO8nQNM"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=tcscvu70vz20FfvObNcycQnubMJKr3kdCZ7i/G22y5dOIcS+huS6cA76AAk3KQV/gpmK4Idrv22ttzQ6V4fsIn63rndKD1Jbdc7UZeK9sAFEF9rq5s8C1yeCIRO8nQNM"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "130"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "51"
      ["name"]=>
      string(56) "Загородная недвижимость (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(24) "https://www.zagorod.site"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e25ca7a121275f6941fec60b1a637f49.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(89) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 00:03:51"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:48:08"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "130"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420494"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024523"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=HWEGjgqArqKYuY8cQ5682efCmkVXFlN5vSz+x31MDgBFeHrIRIWxIDLmXhKrYmSEidswsV+jpwVSer7fCmuKqkh/tA8E/gdLaclK+v1Pdb/R8usEKsxvcghxwYMYpKqx"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=HWEGjgqArqKYuY8cQ5682efCmkVXFlN5vSz+x31MDgBFeHrIRIWxIDLmXhKrYmSEidswsV+jpwVSer7fCmuKqkh/tA8E/gdLaclK+v1Pdb/R8usEKsxvcghxwYMYpKqx"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "129"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "51"
      ["name"]=>
      string(58) "Загородная недвижимость (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(24) "https://www.zagorod.site"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "f38e857da0d321209a2fda867eba6243.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(89) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 00:01:34"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:48:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "129"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ реклама на siapress.ru
erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ
ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid: 2SDnjdkGKJQ реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  89,1237   EUR  96,7692  

Новости

Больше новостей
Запрет на пивные «наливайки» - это:
Комментировать
0
Госдума внесла закон о запрете пивных «наливаек». Это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Югра вошла в десятку регионов с самой высокой рождаемостью

ХМАО входит в пятерку российских регионов по приросту населения

Югра вошла в десятку регионов с самой высокой рождаемостью
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Югра входит в десятку регионов России с самой высокой рождаемостью и в пятерку - с высоким естественным приростом населения. Об этом сообщил директор окружного департамента здравоохранения Алексей Добровольский в ходе прямого эфира на площадке регионального ЦУР, пишет «Сургутская трибуна».

«Для меня Югра – молодой, развивающийся, растущий регион. Нас становится больше только за счет родившихся. В этом году уже родились 15 тысяч малышей. Югра остается в десятке регионов с высокой рождаемостью, мы пока на восьмом месте среди регионов страны. Входит в пятерку регионов с самой низкой смертностью и в пятерку регионов с высоким естественным приростом населения, где число родившихся превышает число умерших», - отметил Добровольский.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:51, просмотров: 218, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
Сегодня в 13:13
Хотелось бы в свете обострения темы абортов услышать от Алексея Добровольского, обладающего медицинской и социальной статистикой, услышать расшифровку и анализ успехи Югры в демографии. Особенно в свете занятия Югрой негативно высокого места по гендерному неравенству и негативной статистики высокого уровня разводов (82 из 100) в Югре. И как оценить показатель в 15 тысяч родившихся детей? Это много на 1,7 млн жителей? Это хорошо и это предел? Или это хорошо, но далеко не предел. За счёт чего это «хорошо» достигнуто? Или это достижение гендерного неравенства в Югре, где грубо говоря, приток мигрантов с традиционно высокой рождаемостью обеспечивает высокий рост рождаемости? Или это обусловлено молодостью населения Югры? Есть ли потенциал достижения рождения в Югре, к примеру в два раза, до 30 тысяч детей? По крайней мере социально- экономические условия для такого достижения у Югры есть.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700455620"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024430"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "131"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "52"
      ["name"]=>
      string(24) "SPA-деревня (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(36) "http://surgut.baunty-spa.ru/rituals/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72022a296d7d359d483babf710ba3768.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(60) "ИП Васюта А.И ИНН023800242173 erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 09:47:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:47:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "131"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#327 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700455620"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024430"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "131"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "52"
      ["name"]=>
      string(24) "SPA-деревня (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(36) "http://surgut.baunty-spa.ru/rituals/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72022a296d7d359d483babf710ba3768.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(60) "ИП Васюта А.И ИНН023800242173 erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 09:47:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:47:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "131"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#327 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700455620"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1701024430"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=088eFUKIzjXeiHDfmKRLgao6Afo8/tG0viXAe7j5sVb7FcCoLDLBSNug4i0FiR/7b4UkPcqV6zUAL7kWnsKS4HCwRKGN2eBgpqeBpPPQP3JKMk5ZzIRAm8VqGaGmBEXkpoHhEdvlseK+n5chbpeAtg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "131"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "52"
      ["name"]=>
      string(24) "SPA-деревня (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(36) "http://surgut.baunty-spa.ru/rituals/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72022a296d7d359d483babf710ba3768.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(17) "erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(60) "ИП Васюта А.И ИНН023800242173 erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-20 09:47:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-26 23:47:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "131"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#327 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#346 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN
ИП Васюта А.И ИНН023800242173 erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN реклама на siapress.ru
erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN
ИП Васюта А.И ИНН023800242173 erid: 2SDnjcaLLVN реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Югре усиливают меры по профилактике ковида 707
  2. В Нижневартовске столкнулись четыре автомобиля 591
  3. Югорчан предупредили о магнитной буре в понедельник 588
  4. Матчевая встреча по боксу прошла в Сургутском районе 550
  5. За офисным столом // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 483
  6. В восточном районе Сургута горожане пожаловались на грязную воду 456
  7. Лолита вернет деньги за несостоявшийся концерт в Сургуте 420
  8. ​В Тюменской области после реконструкции открылась сельская поликлиника 291
  9. ​Светофор появился на региональной дороге в Нефтеюганском районе 287
  10. ​Началась работа над сериалом «Тюмень – Северный край» 278
  1. ​Большой гуманитарный форум пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске 31281
  2. Стены помнят. Пока помнят… 2469
  3. В ХМАО не исключена первая в этом году актировка 2390
  4. ​Неволшебная палочка 1667
  5. Звоните участковому 1665
  6. Тюменский филиал «Россетей» впервые возглавила женщина 1570
  7. ​Закон и мифотворчество 1480
  8. Самая большая новогодняя елка в Сургуте будет 20 метров в высоту 1423
  9. Новым главой Пыть-Яха стал вице-мэр из Лангепаса 1376
  10. В Югру поступят больше 70 экологичных автобусов, которые не боятся морозов 1340
  1. ​Большой гуманитарный форум пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске 31281
  2. Нечеловеколюбивая тема 31236
  3. Школа Нижневартовска вошла в число лучших в стране 4641
  4. ​Кому платят больше всех в ХМАО // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4248
  5. Ключ к прошлому. Кладезь знаний сургутского краеведа. 3998
  6. «…Смелый казацкий острог» 3847
  7. ​Автобусной реформой недовольны. Сургутяне определились с отношением к новшествам на дорогах города 3423
  8. ​Всегда — Новый! 3025
  9. «Мы хотим создать полноценное и большое комьюнити сургутских айтишников» 2949
  10. ​Запасаемся терпением 2752

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика