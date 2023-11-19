16+
​В ХМАО стали чаще разводиться

Жители ХМАО стали чаще разводиться и реже жениться

Фото: ru.freepik.com

В ХМАО стало больше разводов. По итогам девяти месяцев 2023 года, официальные супружеские отношения прекратили 7 263 пары. За аналогичный период 2022 года – 6 727. Таким образом, на каждые сто браков в текущем году пришлось 82 развода, год назад было 100 на 75. Такую статистику приводит Росстат, пишет «Сургутская трибуна».

Жениться югорчане, напротив, стали реже. За три квартала 2023 года зарегистрировали брак 8 847 пар. За аналогичный период прошлого года состоялось 8 978 бракосочетаний.


Сегодня в 09:52
Alkonowa1ow
Сегодня в 13:52
Такая статистика по разводам в Югре вызывает удивление. В Югре есть все для создания молодых семей и крепкого семейного союза. Самое доступное в РФ жильё. Раз. Самая высокая в РФ заработная плата. Два. Самый лучший в мире «Центр охраны материнства и детства». Три. Есть и четыре, и пять, и шесть и этот список можно продолжать и продолжать. В чем дело? Почему 82 из 100 заключенных браков в Югре распадаются? Почему наметился тренд росту разводов в Югре? Можно было бы все это понять, если это происходило бы где-то в депрессивных регионах, где кругом депрессуха и пьянь. Никаких перспектив для молодой семьи: ни жилья, ни зарплаты, ни женихов, ни невест, одна «рвань и пьянь». Там, где-то в малых городах и сёлах Центральной России. Но Северный Кавказ исключение, хотя там и самые низкие в России зарплаты. Стоп! Там на Северном Кавказе высокая рождаемость, но там и есть и гендерное неравенство. Гендерное неравенство- вот ключ к понимаю процесса высокой демографии. Но что происходит сегодня в Югре? Гендерное неравенство наоборот? Женщины здесь становятся столь независимыми, что брак становится порой обузой для их дальнейшей карьеры и перспектив в жизни? А перспектив для карьеры у молодых женщин в Югре и в Тюменской области «вагон и маленькая тележка». Пример молодого топ-менеджера «Россетей» из Тюмени наглядный тому пример. Кроме того весь мир сегодня у ног наших молодых девушек. Есть возможность покорить и обе столицы, и столицы Европы и за океаном есть женихи. Браки с иностранцами законом ге запрещаются. Конечно, это одно сторона медали распадов браков, когда амбиции одного или обеих молодых супругов зашкаливают, а брак становится тормозов в их реализации. Нет причин разводов на самом деле очень много и их нужно социологам изучать, анализировать и давать практические рекомендации для снижения их числа. Может быть причина в строительстве в Югре этих замкнутых высотных муравейников и тесной квартирки, где двум молодым людям негде уединиться. Тогда надо «забить» на дешевое эконом жилье и строить малоэтажное и просторное жилье для молодых семей, где им будет жить вместе комфортно и просторно. Почему важно сегодня сохранить молодые семьи? Ведь каждая из 6727 распавшихся семейных пар в 2022 году и 7263 семейных пар в этом году должны были, грубо говоря, дать Югре 14 тысяч детей. Но пары распались и Югра, несмотря на неплохую демографию, не увеличила количество родившихся детей. Мне кажется, что занимая одной из первых мест по гендерному неравенству в РФ Югра выполняет показатели роста демографии за счёт мигрантов. Возможно я и ошибаюсь. Но среди местной молодежи рост разводов просто неприлично высокий. Надо что-то делать! Тут все ищут темы для следующего года. То канализацию для НТЦ, то ремонт дорог, то социальные прожекты до 2036 года предлагают выбрать молодым жителям Сургута в качестве главной темы в 2024 году. На самом деле главная тема 2024 года- это демография. Это сохранение молодых семей. Это строительство 181 объекта социальной и культурной инфраструктуры в Югре, которые должны быть построены еще вчера. Это строительство ускоренными темпами школ и детсадов, чтобы при очередном демографическом взрыве в Югре вновь не образовалась очередь молодых родителей в садики и в школах не было бы первых классов от «а» до «я». Это наконец и детский театр «Петрушка» в Сургуте должен быть построен ударными темпами и «Дом пионеров» Виктора Павловича Бирюкова ударно реконструироваться, и планетарий наконец-то единственный в округе стать реальностью. Все лучшее детям! И дать это нужно здесь и сегодня! Может надо перестать витать в «туманных далях» 2036 или 2050 года в развитии социальной и культурной инфраструктуры края. И обсуждение этих социально-культурных вопросов нужно проводить чиновникам и депутатам при широком участии граждан города Сургута и прежде всего молодых людей, а не за закрытыми дверьми на в их штаб-квартире на улице Восход.

