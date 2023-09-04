16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  96,6199   EUR  104,4171  

Новости

Вы бы запретили в Сургуте прокат электросамокатов?
Комментировать
0
Вы экономите в продуктовых магазинах?
Комментировать
0
Жители Югры тратят на оплату ЖКУ 7600 рублей в среднем

ХМАО оказался на 41 месте рейтинга по расходам на оплату коммуналки

Жители Югры тратят на оплату ЖКУ 7600 рублей в среднем
Фото: pixabay

В Югре среднестатистическая семья тратит на оплату ЖКУ 7600 рублей. Это около 10% семейного бюджета. Среди всех регионов ХМАО расположился на 41 месте, передает РИА «Новости» со ссылкой на данный Росстата.

Первые три места занимают Дагестан, Курская область и Севастополь. Жители этих регионов тратят на оплату коммунальных услуг в пределах 7% от своего бюджета.

Больше всего денег на эту сферу тратят в Магаданской области, Камчатском крае и Чукотском автономном округе. Там на ЖКУ уходит до 9500 рублей.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 09:57, просмотров: 550, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Пропавшую месяц назад сургутянку нашли мертвой 689
  2. Сургутяне смогут сыграть постановочную свадьбу 596
  3. Жители Югры тратят на оплату ЖКУ 7600 рублей в среднем 550
  4. ​Югра сделала еще один шаг на север – два ее муниципальных района по указу президента вошли в Арктическую зону 461
  5. Пьяная поездка по ночному Сургуту закончилась ДТП с тремя пострадавшими 454
  6. Сургутянка объехала несколько стран, чтобы вернуть похищенного сына 442
  7. «Трасса смерти», ведущая в ХМАО, стала самой опасной 441
  8. Суд рассмотрит уголовное дело о растрате бюджетных денег в Сургутском районе 393
  9. Сургутяне раскупили билеты на открытие театрального сезона в СМДТ еще летом 378
  10. Почти 62 тысячи школьников отметили День знаний в Сургуте 341
  1. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 сентября? // АФИША 1692
  2. ​Учителя переживут 1672
  3. Скандальную стройку на Речвокзале Сургута заморозили 1531
  4. ​«Платные парковки – самый простой способ сокращения трафика. Если этого не делать, ваш город рано или поздно встанет намертво» 1512
  5. В одной из школ Сургута сформировано 16 первых классов 1401
  6. Студентка из Нижневартовска выстрелила себе в голову во время вечеринки 1380
  7. Как Югра готовит тысячи технических специалистов в год и что такое программа «Профессионалитет» 1377
  8. ​Если ничего не делать, то вскоре мы опять увидим доллар за 100 рублей 1254
  9. Патриотичность без альтернатив 1248
  10. ​Властям надо озаботиться качеством отдыха в России, а не обвинять родителей в непатриотизме за отправку детей в Турцию 1226
  1. ​Бегущая строка СИА-ПРЕСС Центра была взломана. Сейчас она работает в обычном режиме 13919
  2. Не в экстрасенсах дело 6736
  3. ​Как платить налоги на дистанционке? 3899
  4. Вартовчанин зарезал свою любовницу из-за угроз раскрыть связь жене 3839
  5. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-13 августа? // АФИША 3399
  6. «В ближайшие недели я бы советовал искать на сайтах банков новые выгодные предложения по вкладам и депозитам» 3345
  7. ​В ХМАО потеплеет до +30 градусов в первые дни рабочей недели 2990
  8. Это взлом и провокация 2942
  9. ​Идите и обрящете 2940
  10. ​Еще одно место для купания появилось в Югре 2813

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Яндекс.Метрика