16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  92,3660   EUR  99,5299  

Новости

Больше новостей
БардАковка или БардЫковка?
Комментировать
0
Оцените весеннюю уборку снега в Сургуте.
Комментировать
0
В Югре хотят разрешить усыплять бездомных животных. Как вы к этому относитесь?
Комментировать
0
Следите ли вы за изменениями ключевой ставки Центробанка?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Сургутяне «Зажгут синим» в знак поддержки «Детей дождя»

Флэшмоб «Зажги синим» пройдет в Сургуте

​Сургутяне «Зажгут синим» в знак поддержки «Детей дождя»
Фото: sfil.ru

Традиционный флэшмоб «Зажги синим» пройдет в социальных сетях — к нему приглашают присоединиться и сургутян. Его проводит РОО «ДетиДождя», он посвящается Всемирному дню распространения информации о проблеме аутизма, который проводится 2 апреля.

«Еще в 2004 году по статистике аутизм диагностировали одного из 166 детей, а в 2023 году — одного из 36 детей», — приводит статистику пресс-служба администрации города.

Участие во флэшмобе потребует сделать фотографию в синей одежде и разместить это фото с хэштегом #поддерживаюдетидождя в своих социальных сетях или прислать его в организацию в сообщении «ВКонтакте» или по электронной почте: autism-surgut@mail.ru.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:08, просмотров: 84, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=wqsver/91/q2QHdxBSBvyWj+Bh4Ye9hKVrtwlwHc7I7tfs9oTPrJgs3U+MAX/Y5XZFdyom5QzISjMLIEMo1H9k1Un1tAHgm1XCnZQcPbWpcMSJMpTBiOg8F2H3lzxZRbI8M9En24Q1CSixVmEcZr+Q=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В выходные в Югре потеплеет до +8 градусов 1870
  2. ​Сургутский «Росич» эвакуировали из-за лжеминирования 918
  3. ​На молодую югорчанку завели уголовное дело за незаконный заработок в интернете 700
  4. ФАС: СНТ смогут подключиться к газу в рамках бесплатной догазификации 699
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 30-31 марта? // АФИША 669
  6. ​В Генштабе РФ рассказали подробности о весеннем призыве 608
  7. ​Слишком тонкое 606
  8. ​Кино-сближение с Ираном и Индией, победа Казахстана и поддержка россиян – итоги «Духа огня» 554
  9. ​Жительница ХМАО сбежала от убийцы, который при ней расправился с приятелем 551
  10. ​В проекте «Формирование комфортной городской среды» главное – активность граждан 530
  1. ​Рабочая неделя в ХМАО начнется с похолодания и метели 5559
  2. ​Строители нового моста через Обь в Сургуте провели экскурсию 1973
  3. В выходные в Югре потеплеет до +8 градусов 1870
  4. Лоция против истории 1752
  5. ​Повысили бдительность: в России и Югре усилили меры безопасности после теракта // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1624
  6. ​В Сургуте усилены меры безопасности, торговые центры работают 1514
  7. ​Пока людям неудобно и невыгодно экономически пользоваться автобусами – они будут по-прежнему ездить на машинах 1466
  8. ​«Дети в майках, в тапочках»: сургутский тренер рассказал о спасении детей в теракте в «Крокусе» 1454
  9. Президент фестиваля «Дух огня» Эмир Кустурица поддержал россиян 1356
  10. ​Сургутяне несут цветы в память о жертвах теракта 1270
  1. 180 молодых биатлонистов съедутся в Ханты-Мансийск 12807
  2. ​Три новых автобусных маршрута начнут курсировать в Сургуте с 14 марта 7496
  3. ​В ХМАО вслед за «Баку» закрыли «Ташкент» 5914
  4. ​От бобра добра 5770
  5. ​Рабочая неделя в ХМАО начнется с похолодания и метели 5559
  6. ​В Сургуте исчез востребованный остановочный павильон 4732
  7. ​Маленькая сургутянка борется с онкологией — нужна помощь 4642
  8. В Югре похолодает до -37 градусов 4595
  9. ​Сургуту нужна перестройка главных дорог, чтобы создать магистральные автобусные маршруты 4037
  10. ​Первые новые автобусы скоро прибудут в Сургут 3666

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика