​Пресс-служба администрации Сургута признана одной из лучших

Департамент массовых коммуникаций и аналитики администрации Сургута получил награду на всероссийском конкурсе

Фото: t.me/filatov_surgut

Сургутские пиарщики — лучшие: департамент массовых коммуникаций и аналитики администрации Сургута признан победителем IV Всероссийского конкурса «Лучшая муниципальная пресс-служба».

Как отмечает глава города Андрей Филатов, сообщивший о новости в своих социальных сетях, «отмечены проекты по информационному сопровождению работы администрации, оригинальная подача видеоконтента, оперативность реагирования на вызовы и риски в информационном пространстве города».


Сегодня в 10:18
