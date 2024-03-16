16+
​130 избирательных участков открылись в Сургуте во второй день голосования

Второй день голосования на выборах президента РФ проходит в ХМАО

​130 избирательных участков открылись в Сургуте во второй день голосования
Фото: телеграм-канал администрации Сургута

В ХМАО начался второй день голосования на выборах президента РФ. В Сургуте в 8:00 открылись 130 избирательных участков. Всего в Югре заработали 734 участка. Прийти туда можно до 20:00.

В первый день голосования, по данным окружного избиркома, в регионе проголосовали 509 653 человек. Это 45,23% от общего количества избирателей. Голосование прошло в спокойном режиме. Наблюдатели не зарегистрировали нарушений со стороны работы членов избирательных комиссий, сообщила председатель Общественной палаты округа Алсу Маганова.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 09:42, просмотров: 216, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

