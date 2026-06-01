В галерее «Стерх» представили научные коллекции, полевые приборы и интерактивные экспонаты, рассказывающие о работе ученых Югры

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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
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Фото: СИА-ПРЕСС / Юлия Воронянская

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