ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey
​Сургутская «Аврора» вошла в региональную программу развития Югры

Проект обновления «Авроры» в Сургуте включили в «Карту развития Югры 2.0»

​Сургутская «Аврора» вошла в региональную программу развития Югры
Фото: siapress.ru

Бывший кинотеатр «Аврора» в Сургуте вошел в «Карту развития Югры 2.0». Проект его обновления прошел первый этап отбора и допущен к следующей стадии рассмотрения, указали в телеграм-канале «Авроре – быть!».

«Это означает, что инициатива соответствует критериям программы и принята к дальнейшей оценке на региональном уровне, то есть проект официально находится в работе в рамках региональной повестки», – указали в сообщении.

Дальше решение о реализации будут принимать после следующего этапа оценки.

Ранее стало известно, что срок выполнения протокольного поручения по созданию общественного пространства на месте бывшего кинотеатра «Аврора» в Сургуте продлили до 31 марта.

01 марта в 10:35
Alkonowa1ow
01 марта в 15:09
Известие по «Авроре» из числа обнадеживающих. «Аврора» прошла первый этап в «Карту Развития Югры 2.0», которую формирует ЕР перед предстоящими Большими выборами. Впереди второй этап отбора. Ждём от ЕР позитивного результата, который скажется, как я думаю, на всем избирательном процессе самого города Югры. Включение в Карту - это искра, которая оживить активность избирателей. Напомню, что в Сургуте более 330 тысяч избирателей и за последние пять лет их число увеличилось на 28 тысяч человек. Явку на выборы никто не отменял. Но рекордная явка прошлых выборов, обеспечивалась викторинами, в которых разыгрывались машины и квартиры (секретов нет, здесь все свои). Организаторы викторин на выборах: АНО «Югорский свет», преобразованный ныне в АНО «Мастерская Социальных Проектов» были тогда под Алексеем Шипиловым. Сейчас осталась только выборная дисциплина ПАО «СНГ». До выборов осталось полгода. «Аврора» - первая ласточка в активизации избирательного процесса. Но этого недостаточно. Необходимо возродить «пионерское движение» и включить в «Карту Развития Югры 2.0» реконструкцию Дома Пионеров. Необходимы и другие «движения», которые разломают лёд застоя и недоверия избирателей к выборам ( «голосуй, не голосуй…) и граждане сознательно придут на избирательные участки. Это важно, потому что выбирать придётся много депутатов в город и округ, включая депутатов в ГД.

