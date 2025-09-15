16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  83,0718   EUR  97,4502  

​В Сургуте планируют выпустить шоколад с черной икрой

Сургутский производитель готовит не только шоколад с олениной, но и с черной икрой

​В Сургуте планируют выпустить шоколад с черной икрой
Фото: siapress.ru

Сургутские производители снова удивляют. После эксперимента с шоколадом и вяленой олениной у марки «Дикие угодья» на очереди новый проект ‒ шоколад с черной икрой. Об этом корреспонденту siapress.ru рассказал владелец бренда Ренат Талипов.

По словам местного производителя, идей у компании много, но именно шоколад с черной икрой станет их следующим громким шагом.

Также Ренат Талипов отметил, что в ассортименте «Диких угодий» уже есть шоколад с княженикой ‒ редкой северной ягодой, которой в сезон собирают всего около 500 килограммов на всю Россию.

Подписывайтесь на наш телеграм-канал, чтобы следить за актуальными новостями.


15 сентября в 16:46, просмотров: 331, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

