Как принять участие и какие подарки можно получить на викторине «Достижения Югры»

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495015"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KT62Y3Yad8SHN9leTljd7MJ/g4ENL4sKCx0QtiwIBH8meYZSq3yvVbQ+mEfTXUeHvtqmucHV6w9Yq+ImC4HA7bL/7s7CaRnIHRskCtSBjAGiS0Oo/8Rf6pFBdA7jrpJP"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=KT62Y3Yad8SHN9leTljd7MJ/g4ENL4sKCx0QtiwIBH8meYZSq3yvVbQ+mEfTXUeHvtqmucHV6w9Yq+ImC4HA7bL/7s7CaRnIHRskCtSBjAGiS0Oo/8Rf6pFBdA7jrpJP"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "136"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "da83ea55747ca812e1e8b95a5510d3b8.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 10:56:55"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 19:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "136"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495245"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687612"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xyI/fHPa1t733DrCQinHnrTkEZfbD13AOZnwlCdTCvUX+bF556pI+LGc4jptVL2xszVvz4Kd1ZnHrTzjooD6tJ2hYvrb+QJhLxVz710eQ93jUJ/bZRxkVx2DIenK7jDR"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=xyI/fHPa1t733DrCQinHnrTkEZfbD13AOZnwlCdTCvUX+bF556pI+LGc4jptVL2xszVvz4Kd1ZnHrTzjooD6tJ2hYvrb+QJhLxVz710eQ93jUJ/bZRxkVx2DIenK7jDR"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "137"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(40) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c4e61a9bc968d77a158656505c822be0.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 11:00:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 20:00:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "137"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495245"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687612"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xyI/fHPa1t733DrCQinHnrTkEZfbD13AOZnwlCdTCvUX+bF556pI+LGc4jptVL2xszVvz4Kd1ZnHrTzjooD6tJ2hYvrb+QJhLxVz710eQ93jUJ/bZRxkVx2DIenK7jDR"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=xyI/fHPa1t733DrCQinHnrTkEZfbD13AOZnwlCdTCvUX+bF556pI+LGc4jptVL2xszVvz4Kd1ZnHrTzjooD6tJ2hYvrb+QJhLxVz710eQ93jUJ/bZRxkVx2DIenK7jDR"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "137"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(40) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c4e61a9bc968d77a158656505c822be0.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 11:00:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 20:00:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "137"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495015"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KT62Y3Yad8SHN9leTljd7MJ/g4ENL4sKCx0QtiwIBH8meYZSq3yvVbQ+mEfTXUeHvtqmucHV6w9Yq+ImC4HA7bL/7s7CaRnIHRskCtSBjAGiS0Oo/8Rf6pFBdA7jrpJP"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=KT62Y3Yad8SHN9leTljd7MJ/g4ENL4sKCx0QtiwIBH8meYZSq3yvVbQ+mEfTXUeHvtqmucHV6w9Yq+ImC4HA7bL/7s7CaRnIHRskCtSBjAGiS0Oo/8Rf6pFBdA7jrpJP"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "136"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "da83ea55747ca812e1e8b95a5510d3b8.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 10:56:55"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 19:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "136"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,7493   EUR  98,8767  

Новости

Больше новостей
За последний год вы стали...
Комментировать
0
Достаточно ли в Сургуте отелей и гостиниц?
Комментировать
0
Донатите ли вы благотворительным фондам?
Комментировать
0
Надо ли детям до 14 лет запрещать соцсети в интернете?

Безусловно 18.4%

Да, но с оговорками 36.8%

Нет 39.5%

Не знаю 5.3%

Всего голосов: 114

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​«Достижения Югры» – уже сейчас самая масштабная викторина в истории региона

Как принять участие и какие подарки можно получить на викторине «Достижения Югры»

​«Достижения Югры» – уже сейчас самая масштабная викторина в истории региона
Фото ОТРК «Югра»

В самом разгаре находится викторина «Достижения Югры». Это пятое подобное масштабное мероприятие, объединяющее сотни тысяч жителей региона. Но по количеству участников и подарков она уже превзошла всех предшественников – более 500 тысяч югорчан уже включились в это мероприятие, и количество подарков достигло миллиона. О том, как принять участие в «Достижениях Югры», мы поговорили с координатором этого проекта Натальей Акст. А о подготовке вопросов для викторины рассказала эксперт – директор Государственной Библиотеки Югры Евгения Финк.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
07 марта в 16:50, просмотров: 152, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Житель Сургута назвал сына в честь врача, спасшего жизнь его дочери 453
  2. ​Как отпразднуют 8 марта в Сургуте? // АФИША 391
  3. ​В 2024 году в Югре появится больше зарядных станций для электромобилей 380
  4. На месторождении в Югре нефтяникам встретился необычный зверек 378
  5. Сургутским школьникам напомнили о правилах безопасности в интернете 378
  6. ​В ХМАО неизвестный расстрелял автомобиль во дворе дома 373
  7. ​В ХМАО отремонтируют мост, построенный почти 60 лет назад 369
  8. ​Более 14 тысяч медработников Югры получили соцвыплату в 2023 году 361
  9. ​«Газпрому» разрешили не публиковать отчетность 343
  10. ​Все еще летаем 340
  1. ​В ХМАО вслед за «Баку» закрыли «Ташкент» 2739
  2. ​Маленькая сургутянка борется с онкологией — нужна помощь 2518
  3. ​От бобра добра 2083
  4. ​На Первом канале рассказали о диагнозе умершей учительницы из Сургута 1908
  5. Пожарные эвакуировали 40 человек из горящего дома в Сургуте 1371
  6. ​Югра вошла в тройку самых пьющих регионов 1309
  7. ​Ну вот зачем? 1295
  8. ​Восстановить бы… 1280
  9. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 марта? // АФИША 1266
  10. В Нижневартовске эвакуировали посетителей ТЦ 1201
  1. ​Что ни скважина – то новый фонтан! 4255
  2. Сургутскую нефть – в кратчайшие сроки! 4078
  3. Бардак и его княжество 3886
  4. ​Человек как цель 3235
  5. ​В ХМАО накажут хулигана, который прыгнул с пятого этажа 2997
  6. ​В Мегионе подросток спрыгнул с пятого этажа ради лайков 2980
  7. ​Новый фильм «Мастер и Маргарита» определенно стоить смотреть. И даже пересматрировать 2920
  8. ​В ХМАО вслед за «Баку» закрыли «Ташкент» 2739
  9. ​В России займутся масштабной амнистией заключенных беременных и женщин с детьми 2733
  10. Встреча двух цивилизаций 2689

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика