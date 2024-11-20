В Югре проверят соблюдение правил перевозки детей

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHRsMu реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHRsMu реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  100,0348   EUR  105,7338  

Новости

  • Водителей в Югре проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

    Водителей в Югре проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

    Сегодня в 17:03
    150 0
  • В Нефтеюганске изъяли более шести тысяч нелегальных электронных сигарет

    В Нефтеюганске изъяли более шести тысяч нелегальных электронных сигарет

    Сегодня в 16:02
    196 0
  • ​Сургутянин Роман Первутинский стал победителем ИТ-чемпионата True Tech Champ

    ​Сургутянин Роман Первутинский стал победителем ИТ-чемпионата True Tech Champ

    Сегодня в 15:36
    208 0 
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • Воровство во имя любви: житель Когалыма украл дорогой телефон ради подарка жене

    Воровство во имя любви: житель Когалыма украл дорогой телефон ради подарка жене

    Сегодня в 15:02
    194 0
  • ​Новый глава депздрава отправится с ревизией в больницы Сургута и Нижневартовска

    ​Новый глава депздрава отправится с ревизией в больницы Сургута и Нижневартовска

    Сегодня в 13:32
    320 0
  • ​Два новых критерия: главе Сургута добавили новые показатели для оценки работы

    ​Два новых критерия: главе Сургута добавили новые показатели для оценки работы

    Сегодня в 13:31
    292 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук обсудил с коллегами и законодателями закон о местном самоуправлении

    ​Руслан Кухарук обсудил с коллегами и законодателями закон о местном самоуправлении

    Сегодня в 13:24
    241 0
  • ​Югра укрепляет сотрудничество с Пакистаном и Казахстаном

    ​Югра укрепляет сотрудничество с Пакистаном и Казахстаном

    Сегодня в 13:16
    243 0
  • ​В Сургуте у продуктового магазина бурлит канализационный сток

    ​В Сургуте у продуктового магазина бурлит канализационный сток

    Сегодня в 12:49
    302 0
  • ​Не расслабляемся: 28 декабря в России не будет сокращенным

    ​Не расслабляемся: 28 декабря в России не будет сокращенным

    Сегодня в 12:03
    284 0
  • ​В Нефтеюганске прооперировали пациента с внутренним кровотечением

    ​В Нефтеюганске прооперировали пациента с внутренним кровотечением

    Сегодня в 11:31
    256 0
  • ​А если вы убили великого Ломоносова?! Депутат Госдумы назвал женщин чучелами

    ​А если вы убили великого Ломоносова?! Депутат Госдумы назвал женщин чучелами

    Сегодня в 10:46
    423 0
  • ​Пожилой когалымчанин пострадал в ДТП с «КамАЗом»

    ​Пожилой когалымчанин пострадал в ДТП с «КамАЗом»

    Сегодня в 10:01
    284 0
Больше новостей
Вы в заграничной Европе были?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Водителей в Югре проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей

В Югре проверят соблюдение правил перевозки детей

Водителей в Югре проверят на соблюдение правил перевозки детей
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Завтра, 21 ноября, на территории ХМАО пройдут массовые проверки водителей. Полицейские проконтролируют соблюдение правил перевозки детей, сообщает Госавтоинспекция Югры.

«Уважаемые водители! Вы в ответе за жизнь и здоровье маленьких пассажиров! Поездка на автомобиле должна быть не только комфортной, но и безопасной – пристегивайтесь сами и перевозите детей согласно установленным правилам!», – передают в источнике.

Ранее в siapress.ru писали, что на трассе «Сургут – Лянтор» в результате ДТП пострадала трехлетняя девочка.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:03, просмотров: 153, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Давайте сначала от поля и речки! 831
  2. ​Десять участков, выделенных под ИЖС в Сургуте – насмешка над горожанами, желающими жить в нормальных условиях 477
  3. ​А если вы убили великого Ломоносова?! Депутат Госдумы назвал женщин чучелами 423
  4. ​Новый глава депздрава отправится с ревизией в больницы Сургута и Нижневартовска 322
  5. ​В Сургуте у продуктового магазина бурлит канализационный сток 304
  6. ​Два новых критерия: главе Сургута добавили новые показатели для оценки работы 294
  7. Какие игры от российских разработчиков стоит ждать в будущем? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 289
  8. ​Не расслабляемся: 28 декабря в России не будет сокращенным 285
  9. ​Пожилой когалымчанин пострадал в ДТП с «КамАЗом» 284
  10. ​В Нефтеюганске прооперировали пациента с внутренним кровотечением 256
  1. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 2942
  2. Вирус коксаки и микоплазменная пневмония — что важно знать родителям 1807
  3. ​И не просите! 1724
  4. Депутат Владимир Болотов: об управлении Сургутом, цифровизации и проблемах местного самоуправления 1630
  5. Был бы мэр, а статья найдётся 1524
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 ноября? // АФИША 1365
  7. ​Годы партийного лидерства 1353
  8. ​Сургут глазами жителей: что предлагают горожане вместо официального генплана 1321
  9. BMW, Mercedes и Audi могут вернуться в Россию в 2025 году 1305
  10. ​СМИ: в ТРЦ «Аура» в Сургуте задержали целый автобус мигрантов 1196
  1. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6019
  2. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5791
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 4799
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 4357
  5. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3362
  6. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 3236
  7. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 2942
  8. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 2849
  9. ​Малые архитектурные интересности, промышленный туризм и новая жизнь хрущевок – урбанистические ноу-хау для Сургута 2741
  10. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2551

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика