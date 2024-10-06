16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  94,8700   EUR  104,7424  

Новости

Больше новостей
Реально ли запретить тем, кто родился после 2009 года, сигареты?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Асфальт уходит под землю: в городе ХМАО обрушилась дорога

В Пыть-Яхе обрушилась проезжая часть

​Асфальт уходит под землю: в городе ХМАО обрушилась дорога
Фото: vk.com/florastudiya

Еще один случай с обрушением дороги произошел во втором микрорайоне в Пыть-Яхе. На участке образовалась большая щель, а асфальтовое покрытие стало уходить под землю. Об этом рассказала местный депутат Людмила Завадская в пятницу, 4 октября. Вместе с горожанами она огородила опасную территорию: взяла скотч в пункте выдачи и прикрепила на него картон с надписью «Стой».

«В Администрация Пыть-Яха обозначили эту проблему. Жду фото до и после», — говорится в публикации.

Спустя время администрация города отреагировала на обращения жителей. На месте обрушения появились сигнальные ленты и ограждение.

Этим летом на центральной площади Сургута произошел провал грунта с разливом воды. Позже яма образовалась на улице Игоря Киртбая, рядом с остановкой «5А микрорайон».


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:40, просмотров: 138, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика