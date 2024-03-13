16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,8818   EUR  99,3561  

В Госдуму внесен проект о праве таранить автомобили спецтранспортом. Это…
Как вам ассортимент продуктов в супермаркетах?
За последний год вы стали...
​Неравнодушный вартовчанин спас застрявшую в капкане рысь

Ветврачи Нижневартовска вылечили рысь, попавшую в капкан

​Неравнодушный вартовчанин спас застрявшую в капкане рысь
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В районе острова Вампугол Югры неосторожная рысь попалась в капкан. О происшествии специалистам Природнадзора рассказал заботливый житель Нижневартовска еще 24 января. А сейчас животное уже вылечили и выпустили в естественную среду обитания.

«После упорных усилий и заботливого ухода животное выздоровело и прошло успешную реабилитацию. 4 марта рысь благополучно выпущена в лесной массив на территории Нижневартовского района, где снова сможет наслаждаться свободой и естественной средой обитания», − говорится в публикации Природнадзора Югры.

Ранее бесхозного коня обнаружили в Нефтеюганске. Лошадь преследовала и пугала жителей города.


Сегодня в 10:44, просмотров: 202, комментариев: 0
