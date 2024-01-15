16+
Югорчане массово встанут на лыжи

«Лыжня России» пройдет в 21 муниципалитете ХМАО

Югорчане массово встанут на лыжи
Фото: t.me/filatov_surgut

В ХМАО 10 февраля пройдет массовое спортивное событие «Лыжня России». Мероприятие состоится в 21 муниципалитете округа, сообщает телеграм-канал регионального правительства.

«Центральный старт состоится в Ханты-Мансийске в Центре зимних видов спорта имени Александра Филипенко. В 10:00 начнется первый из десяти забегов, а в 13:00 — массовая гонка на 2 км. Сразу после нее состоится награждение победителей и призеров «Лыжни России», - сказано в сообщении.

К участию приглашаются все желающие. Зарегистрироваться можно по ссылке.


Сегодня в 15:56, просмотров: 267, комментариев: 0
