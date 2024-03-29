16+
​Сургутский «Росич» эвакуировали из-за лжеминирования

В Сургуте произошла экстренная эвакуация ТЦ «Росич»

Фото: Местоположение ДПС Сургут

Сегодня, 29 марта, в Сургуте экстренно эвакуировали ТЦ «Росич» из-за анонимного сообщения о заложенном взрывном устройстве. Правоохранители не нашли никаких опасных предметов в здании, сообщил «Вестнику» собственный источник в силовых структурах.

«Поступило сообщение о минировании здания. Правоохранители обследовали его территорию, не нашли никаких подозрительных и опасных предметов», − говорится в сообщении.

Ранее в siapress.ru опубликовали рекомендации при угрозах и предложениях совершить теракт.


Сегодня в 15:04, просмотров: 360, комментариев: 0
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru
