В Сургуте ожидается поступление крупной партии вакцины от кори

​Спустя месяц ожидания в Сургут привезут крупную вакцины от кори

​Спустя месяц ожидания в Сургут привезут крупную вакцины от кори
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В Сургуте после месячного отсутствия вакцины от кори приедет крупная партия препарата. Поставка ожидается после 25 марта, сообщил «Вестник Сургутского района» со ссылкой на собственный источник.

«Ожидаем поступление крупной партии вакцины от кори. Ориентировочно после 25 марта должна прийти», – сказали изданию.

Спрос на вакцину от кори сейчас довольно высок. Сотни пациентов стоят в листе ожидания частных клиник, где проводят вакцинацию от кори.

Ранее мы писали, что только за январь в округе зафиксировали более 100 случаев кори.


Сегодня в 11:21
