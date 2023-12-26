16+
За прошлые сутки в Сургуте 250 горожан обратились в больницу с переломами

Сургут накануне побил исторический рекорд по переломам за всю историю травматологии

За прошлые сутки в Сургуте 250 горожан обратились в больницу с переломами
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Гололед на дорогах Сургута спровоцировал рост обращений в травматологический центр. По информации телеканала «Мегаполис», накануне 250 горожан пришли к врачам за помощью. Причем 70 из них – пациенты детского отделения. По словам представителей медучреждения, это абсолютный рекорд за всю историю травматологии.

В основном пострадали люди, которые возвращались вечером домой с работы. Чаще всего у сургутян диагностировали переломы ног и запястий.

Ранее мы рассказывали о том, как получить компенсацию за травму в гололед.


Сегодня в 14:16, просмотров: 455, комментариев: 0
Яндекс.Метрика