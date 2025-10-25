«Аэрофлот» запустил новое детское меню и подарки на рейсах

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5G+1jcXaVyxk7ingaCyT95xp1ZeeJgR1ya4mQDgZvVFgoo1YXK3UCrxpuHrQEEJya9TMHh+KB/Fx4ZapLq362mF0RTCT0t+pinyqjli2oy/XlhTnB9Vp7iGghZIC21O6"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=5G+1jcXaVyxk7ingaCyT95xp1ZeeJgR1ya4mQDgZvVFgoo1YXK3UCrxpuHrQEEJya9TMHh+KB/Fx4ZapLq362mF0RTCT0t+pinyqjli2oy/XlhTnB9Vp7iGghZIC21O6"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=3iZzjflKdHeKglairtZ6s2f5On609ww3TRjxJRm7l9+O/nHvuEINRlS4jMX+llZYnIQHZLp20mk5wYVQj+x5N8I4pMtJejKjyiPucDcx9sFQasHGLNea3m1g0e4v37pY"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=3iZzjflKdHeKglairtZ6s2f5On609ww3TRjxJRm7l9+O/nHvuEINRlS4jMX+llZYnIQHZLp20mk5wYVQj+x5N8I4pMtJejKjyiPucDcx9sFQasHGLNea3m1g0e4v37pY"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=3iZzjflKdHeKglairtZ6s2f5On609ww3TRjxJRm7l9+O/nHvuEINRlS4jMX+llZYnIQHZLp20mk5wYVQj+x5N8I4pMtJejKjyiPucDcx9sFQasHGLNea3m1g0e4v37pY"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=3iZzjflKdHeKglairtZ6s2f5On609ww3TRjxJRm7l9+O/nHvuEINRlS4jMX+llZYnIQHZLp20mk5wYVQj+x5N8I4pMtJejKjyiPucDcx9sFQasHGLNea3m1g0e4v37pY"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5G+1jcXaVyxk7ingaCyT95xp1ZeeJgR1ya4mQDgZvVFgoo1YXK3UCrxpuHrQEEJya9TMHh+KB/Fx4ZapLq362mF0RTCT0t+pinyqjli2oy/XlhTnB9Vp7iGghZIC21O6"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=5G+1jcXaVyxk7ingaCyT95xp1ZeeJgR1ya4mQDgZvVFgoo1YXK3UCrxpuHrQEEJya9TMHh+KB/Fx4ZapLq362mF0RTCT0t+pinyqjli2oy/XlhTnB9Vp7iGghZIC21O6"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,9713   EUR  94,0820  

Новости

  • В Сургуте прошла большая выставка социальных проектов

    В Сургуте прошла большая выставка социальных проектов

    Сегодня в 13:51
    84 0
  • В Сургуте обустроят восемь ледовых городков в разных частях города

    В Сургуте обустроят восемь ледовых городков в разных частях города

    Сегодня в 13:41
    94 0
  • В Югре обсудили готовность региона к опасностям зимнего периода

    В Югре обсудили готовность региона к опасностям зимнего периода

    Сегодня в 13:14
    114 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=1QUYaXpxYTFWSZ3v35iYuss2L3CA9r+8bACjhB/0l9sAJZkvJKxj0Kz6/B6+7T3hwy5pfli+jB9klQXCzSy3eMCHzLVxQL5LdeiyMk96JSuwwufz+GDeSNfHHQOKl+AOc0yNVmoUjraq4ZnaGQ1tdA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#366 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • Югра стала вторым регионом России по доступности арендного жилья для семей с детьми

    Югра стала вторым регионом России по доступности арендного жилья для семей с детьми

    Сегодня в 12:48
    132 0
  • В сквере Журналиста в Сургуте просела плитка // ФОТОФАКТ

    В сквере Журналиста в Сургуте просела плитка // ФОТОФАКТ

    Сегодня в 12:46
    148 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • ​Капремонт бассейна «Дельфин» в Сургуте затянулся − готовность всего 38%

    ​Капремонт бассейна «Дельфин» в Сургуте затянулся − готовность всего 38%

    Сегодня в 12:31
    153 0
  • В Югре развернут почти 2,5 тысяч километров зимников и 24 километра ледовых переправ

    В Югре развернут почти 2,5 тысяч километров зимников и 24 километра ледовых переправ

    Сегодня в 12:22
    152 0
  • ​Красный свет, сирена и переворот: в Нефтеюганске произошло ДТП с участием скорой помощи

    ​Красный свет, сирена и переворот: в Нефтеюганске произошло ДТП с участием скорой помощи

    Сегодня в 12:00
    202 0
  • ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре

    ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре

    Сегодня в 10:38
    243 0
  • ​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя

    ​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя

    Сегодня в 10:21
    231 0
  • ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности?

    ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности?

    26 октября в 16:09
    789 2
  • ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные

    ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные

    26 октября в 15:03
    707 0
  • ​Более 180 пассажиров застряли в аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска из-за задержки рейса в Москву

    ​Более 180 пассажиров застряли в аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска из-за задержки рейса в Москву

    26 октября в 13:48
    744 0
Больше новостей
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?
Комментировать
0
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

«Аэрофлот» запустил новое детское меню и подарки на рейсах

​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню
Фото: По SUти / t.me

Сегодня, 25 октября, авиакомпания «Аэрофлот» запускает новое детское меню и обновленные дорожные наборы для маленьких пассажиров. В эконом- и комфорт-классах дети смогут выбрать роллы с индейкой, блинчики и оладьи с джемом или шоколадом, куриные фрикадельки с пюре, макароны болоньезе, а на десерт – желе, свежие фрукты и творожки, рассказали в пресс-службе компании.

В бизнес-классе меню дополнено фермерскими сырами, перепелиными яйцами, наггетсами, сырниками и мороженым с ягодами и фруктами. Меню разработали шефы «Аэромара» Александр Лисицын и Руслан Муталиев.

Кроме того, детям от трех до 11 лет подарят обновленные дорожные наборы. На рейсах из Москвы – это рюкзаки-трансформеры, в обратном направлении – сумки-трансформеры. Внутри: журнал с заданиями, настольные мини-игры, канцелярия и сувениры «Аэрофлота».

Читайте также:


нравится (2) не нравится (1)
25 октября в 14:18, просмотров: 1080, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
6xz34e
26 октября в 11:52
А с 1 сентября все будут обсуждать школьное меню и высказывать свое недовольство.Хотя КШП старается,вкусно и полезно,только остывает блюдо,так как огромное количество детей нужно накормить.Пожалуй.это единственный минус.Главное,что забывают родители - все что за бюджетные деньги - уже не может обсуждаться!

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности? 789
  2. ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные 707
  3. Суровые прогнозы Центробанка 629
  4. ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре 243
  5. ​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя 231
  6. ​Красный свет, сирена и переворот: в Нефтеюганске произошло ДТП с участием скорой помощи 202
  7. ​Капремонт бассейна «Дельфин» в Сургуте затянулся − готовность всего 38% 153
  8. В Югре развернут почти 2,5 тысяч километров зимников и 24 километра ледовых переправ 152
  9. В сквере Журналиста в Сургуте просела плитка // ФОТОФАКТ 149
  10. Югра стала вторым регионом России по доступности арендного жилья для семей с детьми 133
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 2372
  2. ​«Сургутянам начислено имущественных налогов на сумму 1,3 миллиарда рублей – это налог на имущество физических лиц, транспортный налог и налог на землю» 2263
  3. Легендарная «кубышка» Сургутнефтегаза за год «похудела» почти на триллион, но все равно там очень много денег 2146
  4. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 1809
  5. Руслан Кухарук вывез правительство Югры на заседание в Когалым 1768
  6. Правительство Югры выделило миллиард на единовременную выплату всем пенсионерам по случаю юбилея региона 1746
  7. Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды 1740
  8. ​Сургуте креативные предприниматели презентовали свою продукцию крупным компаниям 1706
  9. ​Банк Уралсиб – в Топ-3 рейтинга лучших кредитов для пенсионеров 1679
  10. ​Исторические объекты и современные пространства: железнодорожная станция Тюмени обретет новый облик 1669
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 12349
  2. Погуляем, поедим 9387
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6952
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6517
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5911
  6. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5540
  7. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 5169
  8. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4919
  9. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4667
  10. ​Покоривший стихию 4290

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика