На Ямале покормили моржа, который пришел к людям в село

В поселок в ЯНАО пришел морж: жители угощали его рыбой // ВИДЕО

В поселок в ЯНАО пришел морж: жители угощали его рыбой // ВИДЕО
Фото: ru.freepik.com, видео: vk.com/moi_yamalskiy_raion

В ЯНАО морж забрел в село. Жители населенного пункта накормили его рыбкой. Об этом рассказали в пресс-службе администрации Ямальского района.

Морской обитатель совершил визит накануне, 14 ноября, в Сюнай-Сале. Люди записали его на видео.

Напомним, что ранее сообщалось о медведе, который набрел на жилище семьи на Ямале. Мужчине пришлось отбиваться от хищника, чтобы отстоять своих жену и внучку. Косолапого было решено ликвидировать, во время инцидента никто из людей не погиб.


Сегодня в 11:53
