Чем Югра привлекла и удивила участников финала «Российской студенческой весны 2023»

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688237956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PZjcXZYe6/OddxVs9JO79v0Tze3OZpVYCUEQVQGaTPnrpJu23hPC7dGERQw9OdEfq1GmoLYkZBm51Qax0WAYZ1fRS7DifEPzVzC1Ruxp3097+8eM0anajnZnGks+iz+N"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=PZjcXZYe6/OddxVs9JO79v0Tze3OZpVYCUEQVQGaTPnrpJu23hPC7dGERQw9OdEfq1GmoLYkZBm51Qax0WAYZ1fRS7DifEPzVzC1Ruxp3097+8eM0anajnZnGks+iz+N"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688181737"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=blqc6u/ET8afUwccfCn1A10b1Nv9uvJFQbJalbmXGM4i43PpRYcJdkcTecfF70NVym8mALee/pD5kkUDlHVezGrnsvF0Hp7EVNJuJlYSQqqPKYdcT2siCDkkepZ8HPNi"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=blqc6u/ET8afUwccfCn1A10b1Nv9uvJFQbJalbmXGM4i43PpRYcJdkcTecfF70NVym8mALee/pD5kkUDlHVezGrnsvF0Hp7EVNJuJlYSQqqPKYdcT2siCDkkepZ8HPNi"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 08:22:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688181737"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=blqc6u/ET8afUwccfCn1A10b1Nv9uvJFQbJalbmXGM4i43PpRYcJdkcTecfF70NVym8mALee/pD5kkUDlHVezGrnsvF0Hp7EVNJuJlYSQqqPKYdcT2siCDkkepZ8HPNi"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=blqc6u/ET8afUwccfCn1A10b1Nv9uvJFQbJalbmXGM4i43PpRYcJdkcTecfF70NVym8mALee/pD5kkUDlHVezGrnsvF0Hp7EVNJuJlYSQqqPKYdcT2siCDkkepZ8HPNi"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 08:22:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688237956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PZjcXZYe6/OddxVs9JO79v0Tze3OZpVYCUEQVQGaTPnrpJu23hPC7dGERQw9OdEfq1GmoLYkZBm51Qax0WAYZ1fRS7DifEPzVzC1Ruxp3097+8eM0anajnZnGks+iz+N"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=PZjcXZYe6/OddxVs9JO79v0Tze3OZpVYCUEQVQGaTPnrpJu23hPC7dGERQw9OdEfq1GmoLYkZBm51Qax0WAYZ1fRS7DifEPzVzC1Ruxp3097+8eM0anajnZnGks+iz+N"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  83,6077   EUR  91,9430  

Новости

Больше новостей
Как вы распределяете свой доход?
Комментировать
0
Оцените обновленный парк «За Саймой»

Отлично 6.3%

Хорошо 13.5%

Удовлетворительно 21.6%

Плохо 45%

Не знаю 13.5%

Всего голосов: 111

Комментировать
0
Необходимы ли законодательные предписания в отношении чистоты русского языка?

Да, без них язык будет загрязняться ненужными иностранными заимствованиями 33.6%

Нет, язык сам регулируется 54.2%

Не знаю 12.1%

Всего голосов: 107

Комментировать
0
У вас есть кредиты?

Да, один 12.7%

Да, больше одного 9.1%

Нет 78.2%

Всего голосов: 110

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В финал «Российской студвесны» был вовлечен весь Ханты-Мансийск. Это был городской праздник

Чем Югра привлекла и удивила участников финала «Российской студенческой весны 2023»

В финал «Российской студвесны» был вовлечен весь Ханты-Мансийск. Это был городской праздник
Фото предоставлено спикером

Югра приняла финал «Российской студенческой весны 2023» среди профессиональных учебных заведений. На неделю в Ханты-Мансийск приехали около 2 тысяч участников, которые соревновались в творческих конкурсах. В итоге сборная Югры на домашней площадке одержала победу в общекомандном зачете. Как регион смог привлечь такое большое мероприятие, чем организаторы удивили участников, и какую пользу проведение «Российской студвесны» принесет югорчанам? Об этом мы поговорили с первым заместителем директора департамента молодежной политики, гражданских инициатив и внешних связей Югры Марией Орловой.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:02, просмотров: 514, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
Сегодня в 14:36
Можно было бы поаплодировать очередному грандиозному успеху города Ханты-Мансийска в проведении очередного Всероссийского фестиваля. Городской праздник, совмещённый с «Всероссийской студенческой весной» удался на славу. Складывается впечатление, что город Ханты-Мансийск становится не только Всероссийской столицей Дедов Морозов, но Всероссийской столицей фестивалей. Праздник там следует за праздником. И каждым праздником стоит большой труд Правительства Югры и конкретных его чиновников, как Мария Орлова и других рангом повыше. В Сургуте тоже вот прошёл праздник-Сабантуй. Этот праздник означает окончание посевных работ у хлебопашцев. А потом будет в Сургуте праздник - День нефтяников. Это все трудовые и профессиональные праздники. Так вот эта череда праздников в городе Ханты-Мансийске вызывает вопросы. А за чей счёт банкет? Чем Ханты-Мансийск привлекает на эти праздники «миллионы» туристов, так что они оставляют свои грОши в окружной казне? Или их нет совсем? Фундамент экономики таких фестивалей, как «духи огня», «студенческие вёсны » и тому подобных фестивалей на чем построен? На разбазаривании бюджета? Или на доходах от туризма? Ради чего весь этот, грубо говоря, шабаш проводят в Югре? Или у нас уже все проблемы решены? Остаётся только «петь и плясать». Таки другой работы в Югре для чиновников просто невпроворот. На ум сразу приходит басня Ивана Крылова «Стрекоза и Муравей». Ну да ладно. «Чем бы дитя не тешилось, лишь бы не плакало».

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#370 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686900357"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688151598"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(299) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PNW8DHEeR6VkDWoh1l6pr3Szjw4D9GfRbd3jukJopyJK0bCzjhMePSmUFLalW8dDAk8Ba1v06+xkhiHaKvNsVlU0O9FZu2YZ5YWAi1dIWYDGVDWbqBjSsRUeusdyZ87dVThs/6KkxkKN5nsXRl5S5M1giFsMIaxepA8y6T9O7yQohQWUcoR9xenhKVHTz2KVaV7tlnQ1zp8GN61D+bxRdZNftwG03LJOUgLwmy7LShlHrwJf8NGOrEfZnG2WZ3PhrlYnad3yjbU1uTeY+xMIOg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(297) "/adv_view/hash?q=PNW8DHEeR6VkDWoh1l6pr3Szjw4D9GfRbd3jukJopyJK0bCzjhMePSmUFLalW8dDAk8Ba1v06+xkhiHaKvNsVlU0O9FZu2YZ5YWAi1dIWYDGVDWbqBjSsRUeusdyZ87dVThs/6KkxkKN5nsXRl5S5M1giFsMIaxepA8y6T9O7yQohQWUcoR9xenhKVHTz2KVaV7tlnQ1zp8GN61D+bxRdZNftwG03LJOUgLwmy7LShlHrwJf8NGOrEfZnG2WZ3PhrlYnad3yjbU1uTeY+xMIOg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "121"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "9"
      ["name"]=>
      string(31) "Сбербанк (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(135) "https://ad.adriver.ru/cgi-bin/click.cgi?sid=1&bt=103&ad=760859&pid=3670047&bid=9073160&bn=9073160&exss=&erid=[erir_token]&rnd=217600848"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ba561abb68e4237920b91773efa99895.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 12:25:57"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-30 23:59:58"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "121"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(0) {
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#370 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686900357"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688151598"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(299) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PNW8DHEeR6VkDWoh1l6pr3Szjw4D9GfRbd3jukJopyJK0bCzjhMePSmUFLalW8dDAk8Ba1v06+xkhiHaKvNsVlU0O9FZu2YZ5YWAi1dIWYDGVDWbqBjSsRUeusdyZ87dVThs/6KkxkKN5nsXRl5S5M1giFsMIaxepA8y6T9O7yQohQWUcoR9xenhKVHTz2KVaV7tlnQ1zp8GN61D+bxRdZNftwG03LJOUgLwmy7LShlHrwJf8NGOrEfZnG2WZ3PhrlYnad3yjbU1uTeY+xMIOg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(297) "/adv_view/hash?q=PNW8DHEeR6VkDWoh1l6pr3Szjw4D9GfRbd3jukJopyJK0bCzjhMePSmUFLalW8dDAk8Ba1v06+xkhiHaKvNsVlU0O9FZu2YZ5YWAi1dIWYDGVDWbqBjSsRUeusdyZ87dVThs/6KkxkKN5nsXRl5S5M1giFsMIaxepA8y6T9O7yQohQWUcoR9xenhKVHTz2KVaV7tlnQ1zp8GN61D+bxRdZNftwG03LJOUgLwmy7LShlHrwJf8NGOrEfZnG2WZ3PhrlYnad3yjbU1uTeY+xMIOg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "121"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "9"
      ["name"]=>
      string(31) "Сбербанк (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(135) "https://ad.adriver.ru/cgi-bin/click.cgi?sid=1&bt=103&ad=760859&pid=3670047&bid=9073160&bn=9073160&exss=&erid=[erir_token]&rnd=217600848"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ba561abb68e4237920b91773efa99895.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 12:25:57"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-30 23:59:58"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "121"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «Югра готова и дальше удивлять» 769
  2. Начальству виднее 640
  3. ​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Михаил Бехтин 568
  4. В финал «Российской студвесны» был вовлечен весь Ханты-Мансийск. Это был городской праздник 514
  5. ​Для создания инновационных компаний в Тюменской области планируют привлекать частные средства и развивать университеты 509
  6. ​Тюменских сельхозпроизводителей поддержат финансово 488
  7. ​Губернатор Александр Моор высоко оценил потенциал развития Заводоуковского городского округа 480
  8. ​В Тюмени в восьмой раз прошел региональный этап Всероссийского конкурса «Семья года» 452
  9. ​Лучшие креативные и общественно значимые идеи молодых тюменцев получат поддержку 426
  10. ​На Всероссийской ярмарке трудоустройства в Тюменской области представят более 1500 вакансий 401
  1. Разбушевавшаяся стихия в Сургуте сломала светофоры и повалила деревья 2291
  2. ​Сабантую — 35! Как Сургут отметит один из самых ярких национальных праздников? 1792
  3. В мире празднуют День отца 1734
  4. В минувшую зиму мэрия Сургута подавала в суд шесть раз за поломку ограждений 1683
  5. С 19 июня в нескольких микрорайонах Сургута отключат горячую воду 1602
  6. ​Дожди — надолго. В Сургуте установится пасмурная погода 1535
  7. В Сургуте объявлен сбор средств для создания кремля 1470
  8. ​11-й автобус 1379
  9. «Есть люди, которые пьют «как все». Антиалкогольные меры в первую очередь действуют на них» 1284
  10. Учитывая большие заслуги 1265
  1. Село «Богдановка» 12151
  2. ​Движение с остановками 4112
  3. Как ухаживать за кожей лица в летний период? // ONLINE 3574
  4. ​В Сургуте поймали хулиганов, напавших на дорожных рабочих 3019
  5. На глазах у работников кафе в Сургуте зарезали мужчину – убийца скрылся с места преступления 3006
  6. Патриарх Кирилл 28 мая освятит Свято-Троицкий собор в Сургуте 2958
  7. Выгодно купить авиабилеты и вернуть их обратно // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2923
  8. Годы тягот и лишений 2759
  9. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 2718
  10. ​В мэрии Сургута прокомментировали информацию об отказах в вылете детям на отдых 2504

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика