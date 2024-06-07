16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,7604   EUR  96,5698  

Новости

Больше новостей
ВЦИОМ обнаружил, что 76 процентов россиян рады повышению налогов. Входите ли вы в эти 76 процентов?
Комментировать
0
В летние каникулы вы поедете отдыхать…
Комментировать
0
Кандидатура главы Тюмени Руслана Кухарука на должность губернатора Югры — это...

хорошее решение 31.4%

плохое решение 9.9%

непонятное решение 45.9%

мне все равно 12.8%

Всего голосов: 172

Комментировать
0
Как вы оцениваете 14 лет губернаторства Натальи Комаровой?

Безусловно хорошо 4.8%

Скорее хорошо 12.9%

Нейтрально 21.5%

Скорее плохо 30.6%

Безусловно плохо 26.9%

Не знаю 3.2%

Всего голосов: 186

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Надеюсь, зрители концерта «Любэ» на День города выйдут из Ледового дворца и поделятся с остальными впечатлениями

Концерт «Любэ» на День города в Сургуте станет подарком для избранных

​Надеюсь, зрители концерта «Любэ» на День города выйдут из Ледового дворца и поделятся с остальными впечатлениями
Фото из социальных сетей автора

На День города сургутяне насладятся музыкой группы «Любэ» ушами своих лучших представителей. Выступление пройдет в «Ледовом дворце», вход будет по пригласительным билетам.

Туда вмещается около двух тысяч человек. Уверен, они после концерта поделятся впечатлениями и «напоют» тем, кто туда не попадет.

Потому что праздник.

Оригинал


нравится (4) не нравится (4)
Сегодня в 14:14, просмотров: 228, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Flyer
Сегодня в 14:58
Да уж, юбилей какой-то скомканный, мягко говоря, получился.
Мало того, что все остальные регионы, ну может кроме прифронтовых, вполне себе массово гуляют. в ХМАО - как всегда.
Иногда находит шальная мысль, что это осознанный саботаж нашего юбилея окружными чиновниками, многие из которых, еще с филипенковской поры и откровенно недолюбливают Сургут.
Я, например, не могу представить, во-первых, такое куцое (даже по изначальному плану) празднование юбилея Ханты-Мансийска, во-вторых, сохранение этих глупых мер в период самого празднования.
А для Сургута сойдет - мы же всего лишь какой-то там муниципалитет заурядный, по их логике...

Уж перенесли бы тогда празднование, раз на столько "опасносте"

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "fb635c8ec5748bb3fc6d64d8b41bfb2b.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "fb635c8ec5748bb3fc6d64d8b41bfb2b.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=6/ygUaIItayu4D9vl1t8txZdu2XuC4051NCJPRYUnBbdkbCndvLEFPisCTUYrl/xIOgg8dFuky+AWMmVumqAT0qEygLJ8aNzsko0awThb0gBjQOEMsYRKK/qJReKhP5i"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "fb635c8ec5748bb3fc6d64d8b41bfb2b.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Свыше 100 приусадебных участков подтопило в Нижневартовске 596
  2. В ХМАО капитально отремонтируют два моста 580
  3. ​Клещи укусили свыше 700 югорчан с начала сезона 573
  4. ​В Югре выберут лучших в стране электромонтеров 568
  5. ​Тюменская область заключила первое соглашение на полях ПМЭФ-2024 487
  6. ​Александр Моор провел личный прием граждан 424
  7. ​Масштабные тюменские проекты представил на выставке «Россия» Александр Моор 387
  8. ​Тюменские ученые представили новую систему защиты от вредителей 372
  9. ​Тюменские и белорусские вузы планируют сотрудничать 368
  10. ​В Сургуте отмечают катастрофическое снижение спроса на вторичку 366
  1. ​Генплан в Сургуте перестал быть стратегическим документом. Он постоянно корректируется и отражает тактические изменения 2153
  2. ​У нас что, открывается новый «Сургутнефтегаз»? Зачем городу еще 170 тысяч жителей и где они будут работать 1842
  3. Врио главы Югры Кухарук покинул кресло главы Тюмени 1819
  4. ​И вот он здесь − Сургутский кремль // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1677
  5. ​Отличный план! 1485
  6. ​Как проходит итоговая аттестация школьников в Сургуте, сколько девятиклассников уходит в колледжи, и как пересдать ЕГЭ 1445
  7. ​В России грядет подорожание коммуналки 1436
  8. ​Сургутяне остались без скейт-парка 1428
  9. ​Лето потихоньку наступает: в Сургуте постепенно теплеет 1406
  10. ​Медвежат-сирот из Сургутского района отправили в Тверскую область 1378
  1. ​Как отпразднуют День Победы в Сургуте 16933
  2. ​В Пыть-Ях приехали участники «Битвы экстрасенсов» 7421
  3. Депутат Госдумы предложил ввести в школах уроки целомудрия 6347
  4. ​С новосельицем! 5587
  5. ​Снега почти не будет. Как в Сургуте начнется лето? 4497
  6. ​Мошенники нашли новый способ получить доступ к вашим «Госуслугам» 4468
  7. ​Молодым семьям России предложили давать беспроцентные займы на жилье 4354
  8. ​Слово об отце 4213
  9. Время, вперёд! 3995
  10. ​Новая жизнь «Авроры» 3855

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика