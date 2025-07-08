У Банка Уралсиб новый диапазон ставок по накопительным счетам

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,1682   EUR  91,9667  

Новости

  • ​Повышение производительности труда стало драйвером роста для предприятий Тюменской области

    ​Повышение производительности труда стало драйвером роста для предприятий Тюменской области

    Сегодня в 20:12
    33 0
  • ​В Тюменской области разработана программа борьбы с онкологическими заболеваниями

    ​В Тюменской области разработана программа борьбы с онкологическими заболеваниями

    Сегодня в 20:02
    50 0
  • ​Тюменские пары заключили брак на Всероссийском свадебном фестивале

    ​Тюменские пары заключили брак на Всероссийском свадебном фестивале

    Сегодня в 19:45
    68 0 
  • В Госдуме одобрили четырехкратное увеличение пособия по беременности для студенток

    В Госдуме одобрили четырехкратное увеличение пособия по беременности для студенток

    Сегодня в 18:42
    122 0
  • В июле «Восток Моторс» предлагает самые выгодные условия покупки на популярный Belgee X50

    В июле «Восток Моторс» предлагает самые выгодные условия покупки на популярный Belgee X50

    Сегодня в 17:43
    179 0 
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте бригада скорой помощи спасла женщину с инфарктом

    ​В Сургуте бригада скорой помощи спасла женщину с инфарктом

    Сегодня в 17:16
    175 0
  • Почти три из четырех машин в России — старше десяти лет. Ситуация только ухудшается

    Почти три из четырех машин в России — старше десяти лет. Ситуация только ухудшается

    Сегодня в 16:26
    215 0
  • В России заметно снизилось производство крепкого алкоголя

    В России заметно снизилось производство крепкого алкоголя

    Сегодня в 14:57
    232 0
  • Налоговые выплаты для многодетных семей в России могут достичь 189 тысяч рублей в год — Голикова

    Налоговые выплаты для многодетных семей в России могут достичь 189 тысяч рублей в год — Голикова

    Сегодня в 14:54
    246 0
  • ​Слепов − о первом годе работы мэром: «Главный ориентир − пожелания и потребности сургутян»

    ​Слепов − о первом годе работы мэром: «Главный ориентир − пожелания и потребности сургутян»

    Сегодня в 14:20
    309 0
  • ​Семьи из Сургута приглашают на конкурс с главным призом в 5 миллионов рублей

    ​Семьи из Сургута приглашают на конкурс с главным призом в 5 миллионов рублей

    Сегодня в 14:13
    254 0
  • Югра приняла III Международную физическую олимпиаду. Россия завоевала гран-при

    Югра приняла III Международную физическую олимпиаду. Россия завоевала гран-при

    Сегодня в 14:07
    243 0
  • Губернатор Югры возглавил делегацию региона на «ИННОПРОМе» в Екатеринбурге

    Губернатор Югры возглавил делегацию региона на «ИННОПРОМе» в Екатеринбурге

    Сегодня в 13:05
    238 0
​Банк Уралсиб изменил условия по накопительным счетам

У Банка Уралсиб новый диапазон ставок по накопительным счетам

​Банк Уралсиб изменил условия по накопительным счетам
Фото: Банк Уралсиб

Erid: 2SDnjbvxep5

Банк Уралсиб изменил условия по накопительным счетам в рублях. Диапазон ставок теперь составляет:

  • по накопительному «Уралсиб счету» с начислением процентов на фактический ежедневный остаток – 0,01 – 17,50% годовых, в зависимости от суммы остатка, пакета услуг и объема ежемесячных расходных операций по картам Банка Уралсиб. Специальные условия с повышенной ставкой действуют для зарплатных клиентов и клиентов с пакетами «Premium» и «Private»;
  • по накопительному счету с ежемесячным начислением процентов на минимальный остаток – 0,01 – 17,50% годовых, в зависимости от суммы размещения и пакета услуг.

Подробную информацию и полные условия по вкладам и накопительным счетам можно получить в ближайших отделениях Банка Уралсиб, по телефону 8-800-250-57-57 (звонок по России бесплатный) или на сайте ПАО «БАНК УРАЛСИБ».

Erid: 2SDnjbvxep5

Реклама. ИНН 0274062111

ПАО «БАНК УРАЛСИБ»


Сегодня в 15:01, просмотров: 183, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB реклама на siapress.ru
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​«Вероятность условного наказания низкая, но она есть» − юрист о деле по продаже «Агентства воздушных сообщений» в Сургуте 513
  2. О сквере, которого пока так и нет 340
  3. ​Месть за блокировку: в Пыть-Яхе мужчина сорвал ручки с машины бывшей жены 314
  4. ​Слепов − о первом годе работы мэром: «Главный ориентир − пожелания и потребности сургутян» 309
  5. ​На трассе «Югра» водитель из Мегиона выехал на встречку − есть пострадавшие 296
  6. В Югре возбудили дело за незаконный вылов рыбы на десять млн рублей 295
  7. ​Югорчан поздравили с Днем семьи, любви и верности 289
  8. ​Цифровизация без крайностей: россияне за баланс между онлайн-сервисами и офисами 280
  9. Дачникам напомнили, что за вырубку деревьев на своем участке можно получить штраф 271
  10. ​Экономика знаний, инновации и человеческий капитал: Сбер на «Иннопроме» провел стратсессию по развитию креативных индустрий на Урале 270
  1. Сургутская пилотажная группа «Барсы» под угрозой: что произошло 2635
  2. Продажа «Агентства» действительно нанесла ущерб городу. Но но ни замглавы, ни директор депимущества не принимают решения о проведении подобной сделки 2336
  3. Сургутян приглашают на фестиваль, где будет сплошной позитив и добрососедство 2196
  4. Что известно о врио главы МРЭО ГИБДД, которого задержали в Сургуте 1715
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 5-6 июля? // АФИША 1693
  6. ​Николай Наконечный: «Укус мошки болезненнее, чем у комара» 1679
  7. Набережную в районе Поймы-5 в Сургуте восстановят 1572
  8. Судя по всему, мы движемся к подчинению сферы общественного транспорта Сургута и всей Югры окружному правительству 1512
  9. Жители Сургута установили «ежи», чтобы защитить двор от чужих машин 1469
  10. ​Депутаты думы Югры расширили категории льготников и возможности бесплатно получить землю 1442
  1. ​Ностальгия звучит 9787
  2. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 6833
  3. ​Приключения «желтого» чемоданчика 6613
  4. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 6549
  5. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 5926
  6. ​Благодарность Сталина детям 5363
  7. ​Письмо Леськи 5146
  8. ​Любой праздник без большого спортивного события как «невеста без жениха» 4646
  9. ​Через Россию на Приоре 4576
  10. От миллиона до миллиардов: самые дорогие и дешевые дачи в окрестностях Сургута // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4190

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

