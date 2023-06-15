​Сберу уже сейчас доступны переводы в Индию

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pBgOv0KxIotq74xM0u1Fzt/IyRskljopzlhJvxd2HQpI4FP4A3WNakVUtS2VBfRB1yOAokhY/dGKw7vWxEzsw0s2LDCZy4wFBbHxioryju56/SqmhB0zbFFeWUYAlTfpcO0HR60qNhaNL93y7O0mo45XkhIRJ3Bb0wD263670Ic="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pBgOv0KxIotq74xM0u1Fzt/IyRskljopzlhJvxd2HQpI4FP4A3WNakVUtS2VBfRB1yOAokhY/dGKw7vWxEzsw0s2LDCZy4wFBbHxioryju56/SqmhB0zbFFeWUYAlTfpcO0HR60qNhaNL93y7O0mo45XkhIRJ3Bb0wD263670Ic="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pWxHpBB6Hl5G19+Jz2m5cEqqScKC5+7pCG2LKlOPOfL36VpxJdCme4Wev9aRFQLfzChMqq4TyLasd/3XWJgSFPfKUk3F4X1G4+IUG2r8SVv25CUcajIcQ1iMnxivpAjOq3cTi46eVlywpem9MIfL9gR23cyKFPVJzL5IumOiPl8="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pWxHpBB6Hl5G19+Jz2m5cEqqScKC5+7pCG2LKlOPOfL36VpxJdCme4Wev9aRFQLfzChMqq4TyLasd/3XWJgSFPfKUk3F4X1G4+IUG2r8SVv25CUcajIcQ1iMnxivpAjOq3cTi46eVlywpem9MIfL9gR23cyKFPVJzL5IumOiPl8="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pBgOv0KxIotq74xM0u1Fzt/IyRskljopzlhJvxd2HQpI4FP4A3WNakVUtS2VBfRB1yOAokhY/dGKw7vWxEzsw0s2LDCZy4wFBbHxioryju56/SqmhB0zbFFeWUYAlTfpcO0HR60qNhaNL93y7O0mo45XkhIRJ3Bb0wD263670Ic="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pBgOv0KxIotq74xM0u1Fzt/IyRskljopzlhJvxd2HQpI4FP4A3WNakVUtS2VBfRB1yOAokhY/dGKw7vWxEzsw0s2LDCZy4wFBbHxioryju56/SqmhB0zbFFeWUYAlTfpcO0HR60qNhaNL93y7O0mo45XkhIRJ3Bb0wD263670Ic="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pWxHpBB6Hl5G19+Jz2m5cEqqScKC5+7pCG2LKlOPOfL36VpxJdCme4Wev9aRFQLfzChMqq4TyLasd/3XWJgSFPfKUk3F4X1G4+IUG2r8SVv25CUcajIcQ1iMnxivpAjOq3cTi46eVlywpem9MIfL9gR23cyKFPVJzL5IumOiPl8="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pWxHpBB6Hl5G19+Jz2m5cEqqScKC5+7pCG2LKlOPOfL36VpxJdCme4Wev9aRFQLfzChMqq4TyLasd/3XWJgSFPfKUk3F4X1G4+IUG2r8SVv25CUcajIcQ1iMnxivpAjOq3cTi46eVlywpem9MIfL9gR23cyKFPVJzL5IumOiPl8="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  83,9611   EUR  90,9665  

Новости

Больше новостей
Достаточно ли в России праздничных нерабочих дней?

Да, это оптимальное количество 28.1%

Да, можно даже сократить их число 39.7%

Нет, нужно больше праздников 30.6%

Не знаю 1.7%

Всего голосов: 121

Комментировать
0
Следует ли избавить улицы Сургута от киосков?

Да, от всех 31.4%

Да, но надо действовать избирательно 46.3%

Нет, пусть остаются 21.5%

Не знаю 0.8%

Всего голосов: 121

Комментировать
0
Вы будете купаться в сургутских водоемах этим летом?

Да 14.3%

Нет 76.5%

Не решил(а) 7.1%

Я не из Сургута, интересно посмотреть результат 2%

Всего голосов: 98

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Сбере рассказали о возможности переводов в 11 стран

​Сберу уже сейчас доступны переводы в Индию

В Сбере рассказали о возможности переводов в 11 стран
Фото: Сбер

Сберу уже сейчас доступны переводы в Индию, рассказал первый зампред Сбербанка Кирилл Царев в кулуарах Петербургского международного экономического форума (ПМЭФ). Об этом пишет Lenta.ru.

По словам Царева, на сегодняшний день банку доступны переводы в одиннадцать стран.

Также в рамках ПМЭФ Царев рассказал, что портфель вкладов в юанях в Сбере с начала 2023 года увеличился на 60 процентов. Ранее Сбер запустил вклады в дирхамах. На текущий момент диапазон ставок составляет от двух до трех процентов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:02, просмотров: 127, комментариев: 0 реклама на siapress.ru
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#355 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ikMD8wnGAqC+G92ASsCLC+LvT65u/udIzwRw1pcfxq6fMS5Aj1U4GYWVe0+ASQ+w1VJ5e1bA2UUthu5ak4rnWN5Q8scdYitBt9H+bXo7k2FY8+ZtooWqLYA85HxsR1cjKcoDAZdZfuaQmEaYQ5d47ltCMqJS15zkQ02fV7kfGxTtYTAn+nlWMPXA/srePTjGkj/pzJTbTQL5Y6TKN4N6mrVebKwZJQPPGVdlY7RYwuURw9rlDzb2Ctr21u7YlKM8sBZ9eJm9oBM2hR+ZGSW8kdSfKL14KoXmkMLF6ztTcRU="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=ikMD8wnGAqC+G92ASsCLC+LvT65u/udIzwRw1pcfxq6fMS5Aj1U4GYWVe0+ASQ+w1VJ5e1bA2UUthu5ak4rnWN5Q8scdYitBt9H+bXo7k2FY8+ZtooWqLYA85HxsR1cjKcoDAZdZfuaQmEaYQ5d47ltCMqJS15zkQ02fV7kfGxTtYTAn+nlWMPXA/srePTjGkj/pzJTbTQL5Y6TKN4N6mrVebKwZJQPPGVdlY7RYwuURw9rlDzb2Ctr21u7YlKM8sBZ9eJm9oBM2hR+ZGSW8kdSfKL14KoXmkMLF6ztTcRU="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=zNv6ao6GIPCBZMf+8wiSJzkw7d827Mc+oRUn8HXCRh703ABA1dwBboYrQxe5z42JPKd1FQB1RwPFhTXn22zztbsjEbhUyGTHURE8QIeTphrIY5PIOlcGi6KHrb7M2hZIDDQnM041FLdbtkBoz7hcxT78jgdtD1fcRhMhd3xPzIGIgHce5oJa5nlD0vipTeywMiI1C+RBL6JXjEGgkQjwvxdXzGu79JE6/WhfMNCIYHgUf8Icqi3YHqL0RJEH7FBGTzh60+RFMLX3kQOEoanf5/l6mEUj0IPqYMcbOyV+JM4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=zNv6ao6GIPCBZMf+8wiSJzkw7d827Mc+oRUn8HXCRh703ABA1dwBboYrQxe5z42JPKd1FQB1RwPFhTXn22zztbsjEbhUyGTHURE8QIeTphrIY5PIOlcGi6KHrb7M2hZIDDQnM041FLdbtkBoz7hcxT78jgdtD1fcRhMhd3xPzIGIgHce5oJa5nlD0vipTeywMiI1C+RBL6JXjEGgkQjwvxdXzGu79JE6/WhfMNCIYHgUf8Icqi3YHqL0RJEH7FBGTzh60+RFMLX3kQOEoanf5/l6mEUj0IPqYMcbOyV+JM4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#355 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ikMD8wnGAqC+G92ASsCLC+LvT65u/udIzwRw1pcfxq6fMS5Aj1U4GYWVe0+ASQ+w1VJ5e1bA2UUthu5ak4rnWN5Q8scdYitBt9H+bXo7k2FY8+ZtooWqLYA85HxsR1cjKcoDAZdZfuaQmEaYQ5d47ltCMqJS15zkQ02fV7kfGxTtYTAn+nlWMPXA/srePTjGkj/pzJTbTQL5Y6TKN4N6mrVebKwZJQPPGVdlY7RYwuURw9rlDzb2Ctr21u7YlKM8sBZ9eJm9oBM2hR+ZGSW8kdSfKL14KoXmkMLF6ztTcRU="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=ikMD8wnGAqC+G92ASsCLC+LvT65u/udIzwRw1pcfxq6fMS5Aj1U4GYWVe0+ASQ+w1VJ5e1bA2UUthu5ak4rnWN5Q8scdYitBt9H+bXo7k2FY8+ZtooWqLYA85HxsR1cjKcoDAZdZfuaQmEaYQ5d47ltCMqJS15zkQ02fV7kfGxTtYTAn+nlWMPXA/srePTjGkj/pzJTbTQL5Y6TKN4N6mrVebKwZJQPPGVdlY7RYwuURw9rlDzb2Ctr21u7YlKM8sBZ9eJm9oBM2hR+ZGSW8kdSfKL14KoXmkMLF6ztTcRU="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=zNv6ao6GIPCBZMf+8wiSJzkw7d827Mc+oRUn8HXCRh703ABA1dwBboYrQxe5z42JPKd1FQB1RwPFhTXn22zztbsjEbhUyGTHURE8QIeTphrIY5PIOlcGi6KHrb7M2hZIDDQnM041FLdbtkBoz7hcxT78jgdtD1fcRhMhd3xPzIGIgHce5oJa5nlD0vipTeywMiI1C+RBL6JXjEGgkQjwvxdXzGu79JE6/WhfMNCIYHgUf8Icqi3YHqL0RJEH7FBGTzh60+RFMLX3kQOEoanf5/l6mEUj0IPqYMcbOyV+JM4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=zNv6ao6GIPCBZMf+8wiSJzkw7d827Mc+oRUn8HXCRh703ABA1dwBboYrQxe5z42JPKd1FQB1RwPFhTXn22zztbsjEbhUyGTHURE8QIeTphrIY5PIOlcGi6KHrb7M2hZIDDQnM041FLdbtkBoz7hcxT78jgdtD1fcRhMhd3xPzIGIgHce5oJa5nlD0vipTeywMiI1C+RBL6JXjEGgkQjwvxdXzGu79JE6/WhfMNCIYHgUf8Icqi3YHqL0RJEH7FBGTzh60+RFMLX3kQOEoanf5/l6mEUj0IPqYMcbOyV+JM4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Стремление ввысь 822
  2. ​Маленькая победа сургутян 671
  3. ​День города в Сургуте можно разнообразить – конкурсами, оригинальными фестивалями, уличными инсталляциями 374
  4. ​Безопасная облачная инфраструктура поможет учебным заведениям совершенствовать образовательный процесс 352
  5. Водитель из Югры сбил 20-летнего велосипедиста и скрылся с места ДТП 347
  6. В Югре обнаружили зараженных бешенством собак 344
  7. В Сургуте прошел чемпионат по баскетболу среди сотрудников ведущих предприятий 320
  8. Прокуратура проверит качество медуслуг несовершеннолетним в Сургутской городской клинической больнице 306
  9. Россиян будут штрафовать за выброшенных питомцев 301
  10. ​Почему строительство здания для театра «Петрушка» снова оказалось не в приоритете 299
  1. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 2325
  2. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-12 июня? // АФИША 1999
  3. В Сургуте 12 июня перекроют движение транспорта ради празднования Дня города и Дня России 1813
  4. ​На скидки идут уже семь из десяти продавцов «вторички» в Сургуте 1366
  5. ​Парад колясок, «Русские витязи», поп-звезды — как Сургут обычно празднует День города 1290
  6. «С помощью развития ИТ-технологий мы можем по-новому взглянуть на привычные вещи» 1265
  7. У югорчан выросла среднемесячная зарплата за первые три месяца года 1206
  8. ​Владимир Путин наградил Наталью Комарову за заботу о людях 1193
  9. ​Жителей ХМАО штрафуют за пикники в лесу 1182
  10. ​Власти Тюменской области принимают меры по предотвращению обмеления реки Туры 1150
  1. Село «Богдановка» 11533
  2. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 6161
  3. ​Что происходит на ярком берегу Оби? Сергей и Олеся Медведевы // ONLINE 4340
  4. ​Полвека назад в Сургуте… 4220
  5. Как и зачем голосовать за благоустройство в Сургуте 4213
  6. ​В Красноярске за считанные миллионы рублей провели архитектурный конкурс для местного театра. Вот что получилось 3904
  7. ​Скромные дивиденды Сургутнефтегаза. Кубышка – всё? 3587
  8. ​Движение с остановками 3574
  9. ​Уходит или возвращается 3446
  10. Чтобы войны прекратились, нужно менять не внешнюю политику или другие высшие сферы, а нашу общую повседневность 3289

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика