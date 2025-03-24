16+
В Нижневартовске пожар уничтожил квартиру из-за взрыва пауэрбанка

Вартовчанин оставил пауэрбанк на зарядке на ночь и лишился квартиры

В Нижневартовске пожар уничтожил квартиру из-за взрыва пауэрбанка
Фото: МЧС России

В Нижневартовске пожар уничтожил квартиру после взрыва пауэрбанка, оставленного на ночь на зарядке. Об этом сообщает МЧС России в своем телеграм-канале.

«Житель Нижневартовска оставил на ночь на зарядке аккумулятор. Повербанк перегрелся и взорвался. Огонь мгновенно распространился по квартире. Огнеборцы МЧС России спасли 6 человек, в том числе ребенка. Возгорание на 21 квадрате ликвидировали 17 специалистов и 5 единиц техники МЧС России», – передают в источнике.

В МЧС напоминают о правилах безопасности при использовании электроустройств: не оставлять зарядные устройства без присмотра, отключать их после полной зарядки, пользоваться только сертифицированной продукцией и не использовать перегревающиеся приборы.


24 марта в 14:30, просмотров: 746, комментариев: 0
