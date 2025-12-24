16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
В Югре региональный оператор обращения с отходами незаконно удвоил тариф для пенсионерки

В Югре прокуратура отменила незаконные начисления за вывоз ТБО

В Югре региональный оператор обращения с отходами незаконно удвоил тариф для пенсионерки
Фото siapress.ru

В Кондинском районе региональный оператор по обращению с отходами незаконно начислял повышенную плату пожилой жительнице села Алтай. Это установила прокуратура района по итогам проверки, проведенной по обращению пенсионерки.

Надзорное ведомство выяснило, что АО «Югра-Экология» в период с февраля по октябрь 2025 года выставляло счета за вывоз твердых коммунальных отходов, исходя из фактического проживания в доме двух человек. При этом в указанное время в жилом помещении была зарегистрирована и проживала только одна заявительница.

Для восстановления нарушенных прав гражданки прокурор внес представление в адрес руководителя АО «Югра-Экология». Документ был рассмотрен и удовлетворен. В результате незаконные начисления прекращены, региональный оператор произвел перерасчет платы за коммунальную услугу.


Сегодня в 11:15, просмотров: 149, комментариев: 0
Яндекс.Метрика